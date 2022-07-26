 Skip to content

GridIron update for 26 July 2022

Patch 1.0.5.5

Patch 1.0.5.5 · Build 9195287 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community



Bug Fixes

-Fixed a bug where timeouts during field goals made it impossible for the kicking team to raise their shields.
-Fixed a bug where the UI was displaying scores incorrectly
-Fixed a bug with the mute button not having an animation

UI Improvements

-Improved the match history panel
-Improved the party systems visuals
-Fixed an issue where the scores were faded and hard to read
-Fixed an issue with long team names overlapping other elements
-Fixed an issue where the stats panel in the end of match scoreboard provided misaligned stats
-Fixed multiple bugs with the chat panels to provide a more user-friendly experience
-Fixed an issue with the lobby IDs overlapping elements
-Fixed alignment issues with team management buttons in custom lobbies

