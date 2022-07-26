Patch 1.0.5.5
Bug Fixes
-Fixed a bug where timeouts during field goals made it impossible for the kicking team to raise their shields.
-Fixed a bug where the UI was displaying scores incorrectly
-Fixed a bug with the mute button not having an animation
UI Improvements
-Improved the match history panel
-Improved the party systems visuals
-Fixed an issue where the scores were faded and hard to read
-Fixed an issue with long team names overlapping other elements
-Fixed an issue where the stats panel in the end of match scoreboard provided misaligned stats
-Fixed multiple bugs with the chat panels to provide a more user-friendly experience
-Fixed an issue with the lobby IDs overlapping elements
-Fixed alignment issues with team management buttons in custom lobbies
Changed files in this update