Patch 1.0.5.5

Bug Fixes

-Fixed a bug where timeouts during field goals made it impossible for the kicking team to raise their shields.

-Fixed a bug where the UI was displaying scores incorrectly

-Fixed a bug with the mute button not having an animation

UI Improvements

-Improved the match history panel

-Improved the party systems visuals

-Fixed an issue where the scores were faded and hard to read

-Fixed an issue with long team names overlapping other elements

-Fixed an issue where the stats panel in the end of match scoreboard provided misaligned stats

-Fixed multiple bugs with the chat panels to provide a more user-friendly experience

-Fixed an issue with the lobby IDs overlapping elements

-Fixed alignment issues with team management buttons in custom lobbies