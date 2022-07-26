Bug fixes + Game imrpovements

Hi all, we've made the following changes/fixes:
-
Small performance drop issues due to errors rectified on Hollow Point & The Ship
-
Pirate - Increased time between moving slightly, making him less active
-
Abomination - Increased downed time by 1.5s
-
Fixed some AI navigation issues on the Ship
-
Fixed Skull Puzzle reading the wrong Direction
-
Adjusted landscape to prevent access to Church in the Graveyard
-
Added new 'HIDE' popup on the Ship, NOTE: This only activates near Stairs, since the music indicator to tell you the Pirate is near doesn't trigger when on different floors. Use this to prevent walking into the Pirate around the corners where there are stairs. Does not activate if not near stairs.
Please - if you find bugs consider contacting us via email or discord both available on our Steam page, we will look to get any issues found resolved ASAP.
Changed files in this update