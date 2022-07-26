 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Ghost Ship update for 26 July 2022

Bug fixes + Game imrpovements

Share · View all patches · Build 9195192 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all, we've made the following changes/fixes:

  • Small performance drop issues due to errors rectified on Hollow Point & The Ship

  • Pirate - Increased time between moving slightly, making him less active

  • Abomination - Increased downed time by 1.5s

  • Fixed some AI navigation issues on the Ship

  • Fixed Skull Puzzle reading the wrong Direction

  • Adjusted landscape to prevent access to Church in the Graveyard

  • Added new 'HIDE' popup on the Ship, NOTE: This only activates near Stairs, since the music indicator to tell you the Pirate is near doesn't trigger when on different floors. Use this to prevent walking into the Pirate around the corners where there are stairs. Does not activate if not near stairs.

Please - if you find bugs consider contacting us via email or discord both available on our Steam page, we will look to get any issues found resolved ASAP.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1896421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link