0.3.10 Hotfix

Hey everyone, sorry for the issues some of you may have ran into. I just found out about the issue with the Discord Rich Presence requiring Discord to be open in order to play (which should now be fixed). Also before release there was a report about mouse sensitivity changing on death/reset that wasn't able to be replicated but after some other people played the game I finally tracked it down and got it fixed too.
So here's some very small patch notes.
- Fixed issue with Discord Rich Presence requiring Discord to be opened when running Project Dagger.
- Fixed issue where mouse sensitivity over 1 would reset it back to either .75 or 1 on death and going back to the main menu.
- Updated difficulty values for hard mode so it's more of a challenge.
- Added pitch variation to enemy sound effects to make them less annoying.
Changed files in this update