Project Dagger update for 26 July 2022

0.3.10 Hotfix

Build 9195178 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, sorry for the issues some of you may have ran into. I just found out about the issue with the Discord Rich Presence requiring Discord to be open in order to play (which should now be fixed). Also before release there was a report about mouse sensitivity changing on death/reset that wasn't able to be replicated but after some other people played the game I finally tracked it down and got it fixed too.

So here's some very small patch notes.

  • Fixed issue with Discord Rich Presence requiring Discord to be opened when running Project Dagger.
  • Fixed issue where mouse sensitivity over 1 would reset it back to either .75 or 1 on death and going back to the main menu.
  • Updated difficulty values for hard mode so it's more of a challenge.
  • Added pitch variation to enemy sound effects to make them less annoying.

