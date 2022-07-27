Hey folks, here's the final planned patch for v1.3!

You can check the in-game changes screen for a full list of changes, but here's a summary of the most important adjustments, which are more significant than usual for a patch:

UI Adjustments

As promised, I'm making a few UI improvements in v1.3.2. Unfortunately, these ended up being smaller than expected due to some design troubles:

Boss health bars have been expanded to show current health and active buffs/debuffs.

The Changes scene has been expanded on large enough displays. This is the first of several UI expansions I'd like to make over time.

I've mentioned more detailed enemy info at the top-left for desktop users a few times now (each enemy getting a small info pane with health and buffs/debuffs), but have unfortunately decided to scrap that feature. After playtesting it the additional UI elements just added clutter. Most critically, when many enemies were present at once (the exact situation that extra enemy info was supposed to help with) it became impossible to tell which enemy was which. Instead, in a future update I'm going to look into giving enemies expanded health bar info if you hover over them.

Seeded Run Bugfixes

I have identified and fixed a couple of bugs which made levelgen of seeded runs with the same seed not always identical.

Unfortunately, the fixes for this will mean that some of the items generated by a particular seed will be different on v1.3.2 than v1.3.1 or v1.3.0. I generally want to avoid smaller updates changing seeded runs like this.

Fixed a bug where colors of potions, glyphs on scrolls, and gems on rings could vary between runs with the same seed.

Fixed a bug where the number of enemies spawned over time could affect item generation on the next floor.

Misc Changes