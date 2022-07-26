Update 64 - New Features

Hey Everyone,

As we continue to roll out a series of big updates this summer, we are happy to introduce update 64. We continued to include a lot of back-end updates, but this update also brings noticeable changes and new content.

Some of the biggest additions are humanoid AI, with locations around the game world protected by hostile NPCs that guard great loot and will put up a fight. AI uses variety of weapons like pistol or SMGs. We are also bringing back territorial control with hubs that players can capture and build up, as we prepare the framework for factional warfare and territorial control. In addition, reworked Ferry network allowing players to travel anywhere in the star system with introduction of short hall and long hall pricing. And first batch of new gear is now available at the NPC merchants. There are a lot of other changes and improvements across the board

We are in a final stages of getting everything ready to release the main part of the engine upgrade that will be coming with update 65 – in about 10 days. This milestone update fully switches Stars End to the new version of Unity engine, as well as new network code with PUN 2.0 engine (before we were using Unity 2018, and original PUN 1.0). So everything will get a lot faster, smoother, variety of remaining server/performance issues will be dealt with, and this upcoming update will also include all the new space vehicles – can`t wait for you to try these out.

Let’s take a closer look at what Update 64 brings: