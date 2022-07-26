Update 64 - New Features

Hey Everyone,
As we continue to roll out a series of big updates this summer, we are happy to introduce update 64. We continued to include a lot of back-end updates, but this update also brings noticeable changes and new content.
Some of the biggest additions are humanoid AI, with locations around the game world protected by hostile NPCs that guard great loot and will put up a fight. AI uses variety of weapons like pistol or SMGs. We are also bringing back territorial control with hubs that players can capture and build up, as we prepare the framework for factional warfare and territorial control. In addition, reworked Ferry network allowing players to travel anywhere in the star system with introduction of short hall and long hall pricing. And first batch of new gear is now available at the NPC merchants. There are a lot of other changes and improvements across the board
We are in a final stages of getting everything ready to release the main part of the engine upgrade that will be coming with update 65 – in about 10 days. This milestone update fully switches Stars End to the new version of Unity engine, as well as new network code with PUN 2.0 engine (before we were using Unity 2018, and original PUN 1.0). So everything will get a lot faster, smoother, variety of remaining server/performance issues will be dealt with, and this upcoming update will also include all the new space vehicles – can`t wait for you to try these out.
Let’s take a closer look at what Update 64 brings:
- Final back-end changes in order to get ready to migrate to new network Pun 2.0
- Other back-end work in preparation to Unity engine upgrade coming in the next update
- Humanoid AI – certain NPCs can now fight back, firing a range of weapons, chasing players and guarding locations
- Beta Prairie now has Comms Outposts that are guarded by NPCs with weapons
- Locations with NPCs are marked as dangerous and are PvP zones as well
- Territorial control is back with 3 capturable HUBs on Beta Prairie and 2 on Nox
- These territory points can be captured and build up by players or crews
- Prep work for adding a lot more of these HUBs to other locations and planets soon
- While in a vehicle player can now control radio with Y/U to change between 5 radio stations
- Started adding factional clothing and other items to NPC merchants
- Added Patriot and United Corporations suits with gloves and boots
- Reworked names of spaceships switching to classes – like Fighter, Interceptor. Additional spaceship to be added in the next update
- Some preparation work for world location that will host capital ships and carriers in space and near planets, for now as eye candy and locations to explore and loot
- Fixed various issues on Beta Prairie where certain locations like Clayton Shire will not load properly
- World music now doesn`t play while in the vehicles as Radio takes over
- Improved large space objects – like gas giant Anu – not displaying textures properly
- Improved overall look of sky and space where objects were not textured or rendering properly
- Vehicles Merchant have been updated to also sell all ground vehicle components. Spaceship Component vehicle can now be found on Orbital Stations. Weapons and Spaceship Merchants are only available on the three main hub stations - Shoden, Kallus, Hera
- Main menu adjustments - reworked the status of Early Access and Welcome Message to reflect our progress
- Update the main menu logo
- Disabled non-English version of the game, we are adding and updating a lot of text, so until it`s all translated we only support English version of the game
