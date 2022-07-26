 Skip to content

Bitburner update for 26 July 2022

Patch notes for upcoming v2.0.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9194956 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone,

v2 has stabilitzed, however will not be released until after I come back from vacation (3 weeks from now) so I can help with any problems that might occur.

However everything is ready, You can see the patch notes here

as well as the migration guide here

When v2 loads up. The game will give you 10 Neuroflux Governor. It will show you a message to help you migrate, and will drop a file called V2_0_0_API_BREAK.txt on your home computer that will help find all the potential errors.

Again, you're free to move to v2 right away by either setting your branch to development or by using the beta web version

Cheers,

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 9194956
Depot 1812821
Depot 1812822
Depot 1812823
