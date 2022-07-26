All Shards Re-Merged (AGAIN). 🤞 Plus Bug Fixes.

244: Early Access 0.12.81 - July 26, 2022 4:00 PM EST

• Invested a ton of time and energy upgrading the server architecture to support one large online world. This is attempt #2 to get rid of sharding.

• Fixed a bug that was preventing add elemental damage and passive skills from properly rolling on rare items.

• You can no longer trade while in combat. This just seemed annoying and pointless to me. You can still trade in town, empty rooms, or in dungeon hallways.

• Removed Prowl's (ROG) movement debuff (hehe).

• Condemnation (CLR) now staggers its targets as intended.

• You can now identify equipped items in the rare case where your equipment somehow becomes unidentified. This is very rare and it's not the right solution, but it does enable the player to fix their bugged state.

• Improved session handling to prevent bugs that make it appear like you logged out.

• Updated Japanese localization!

• The average ping indicator now indicates your average ping over the last minute. Previously, it averaged across a longer period of time. A minute is probably a better range of time.

• A mechanism is now in place to prevent mass spamming of party invites. This will help prevent party bugs and persuade party leaders to be more selective with their invites. Note that their party lockout is quite brief, so it is not a big deal. The idea is to prevent a party of four from inviting ten people. Instead, just find one person that actually wants to join.

• Probably fixed the combat music not playing in a hallway battle bug.