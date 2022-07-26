Stable release 0.9.14

Great news, everyone. As Zitchas announced back in March on Discord, MZ has added a few community members as developers to the game on Steam, allowing us to push our own releases without needing to reach out to MZ and have him find time to update the game for us. With all these new bells and whistles at our fingertips, we've needed time to get a handle of it and understand how everything works, but the time has finally come! Thanks to @MCO and @quyykk, along with help from @Fzzr and @blop to ensure that the macOS version is working, Endless Sky version 0.9.14 is finally live on Steam!

With this milestone crossed, new versions of the game should come much more quickly in the future. Or, well, more like we'll be returning to what our release schedule used to be like back before v0.9.9: a new major update every 3 or 4 months after each minor update, with minor updates arriving up to a month after major ones.

Reminder that the v0.9.14 release is from July of last year, and is a minor release, meaning that there won't be many new things to play with. But for those of you who have (somehow) been playing on v0.9.12 this entire time, the new update will immediately be hitting the main branch on Steam, providing you with both the v0.9.13 content that's been in the beta branch as well as the fixes and minor content additions from v0.9.14.

The next update, v0.9.15, has been in the works ever since v0.9.14 was released last year, so this one will be pretty big (and we'll likely be spending a number of hours on a write-up similar to the one we did for v0.9.13 talking about what the update brings). We intend to spend the next month or two polishing the update and getting in any last minute changes before sending it out the door, so for those of you who don't play on continuous, expect a MASSIVE update in the near future.

This is a stable release, focusing on bug fixes and polishing the v0.9.13 release. New changes include the following:

Numerous typo fixes

Fixes to how several missions are offered to the player

Better suggestions of possibly incomplete conditions in some missions' "visit" dialogues

Differentiation between two Remnant engines' reversing capabilities

Certain Navy shipyards now stock the Dropship

Ships that have no specified "drag" attribute default to 100, rather than causing crashes

Weaponry that alters the ship's status conditions (e.g. ionization) now respects the required minimum value of 0

The "interrupt fast-forward" preference defaults to off

Some minor improvements were added to help support plugin authors and content creators:

Quarg planets now have regional attributes to enable better targeting via missions

Missions that fail to be instantiated print more informative messages in the error file

Large numbers of missing image frames no longer pollute the error file

Specifics of the changes, in addition to descriptions of those not summarized here, can be found in the changelog. Special thanks to those who contributed changes to this release: @10010101001, @alextd, @Amazinite, @Anarchist2, @AraCaputDraco, @Arachi-Lover, @ashdnazg, @Corraban2, @dazuma, @DeBlister, @EjoThims, @Ferociousfeind, @Floppa-Priest, @InfiniteDonuts, @infinitewarp, @jarekchr, @jerith, @jostephd, @Jugosloven1612, @McloughlinGuy, @MCOfficer, @Ornok, @petervdmeer, @ravenshining, @tehhowch, @Terin, and @Zitchas.