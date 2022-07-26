Update 1.1.0 is up now - the German translation has arrived!

New Features & Changes
- Added full German translation
- Removed the ability to rename rooms
A new system is coming in the future, with the ability to indicate what kind of players you're looking for, what languages you speak, etc
- In the room screen, added little checks next to the "start mission" button to know if everyone is ready
Adjustments
- Disabled collision between dead players
- Disabled collision between players and broken door parts to fix issues where players would get stuck in the environment
- Changed the color of the "experience earned" text at the end of a game, depending on whether the mission succeeded or not
- Reduced the volume of the tutorial "voice"
- Increased the minimum distance between the shusher and the players at the start of the exorcism
- In the room screen, made it more visible when the "start mission" button is disabled
- There will now always be at least one contract with a special condition after having reached level 5
- Made contracts with special conditions stand out more
- Changed the fonts of handwritten notes and diaries to support all accents
- Added even more contrast during the room tutorial, to make highlighted areas stand out more
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where you could get 5 blue objects and the exorcism still failed
- Fixed a bug that caused ghosts to try and get out of Gamara Villa using the main entrance
- Fixed a bug that caused players to get teleported under the map in Gamara Villa
- Fixed the quit confirmation text that always appeared in french
- Fixed spots where the fusebox could spawn on an important item
- Fixed incorrect number of vouchers earned being written on the game end screen
- Fixed a typo in one of the runner's tips
- Fixed a bug where the helper talisman would overshoot its target
- Fixed a spot outside Rock's End Farmhouse where players could see inside
- Fixed a spot on Eastwood House behind the pool table where players could see through the wall
- Fixed a bug where some stories would feel incomplete because they could not generate in their entirety
Changed files in this update