Remnant Records update for 26 July 2022

Update 1.1.0 is up now - the German translation has arrived!

26 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features & Changes

  • Added full German translation
  • Removed the ability to rename rooms

    A new system is coming in the future, with the ability to indicate what kind of players you're looking for, what languages you speak, etc

  • In the room screen, added little checks next to the "start mission" button to know if everyone is ready

Adjustments

  • Disabled collision between dead players
  • Disabled collision between players and broken door parts to fix issues where players would get stuck in the environment
  • Changed the color of the "experience earned" text at the end of a game, depending on whether the mission succeeded or not
  • Reduced the volume of the tutorial "voice"
  • Increased the minimum distance between the shusher and the players at the start of the exorcism
  • In the room screen, made it more visible when the "start mission" button is disabled
  • There will now always be at least one contract with a special condition after having reached level 5
  • Made contracts with special conditions stand out more
  • Changed the fonts of handwritten notes and diaries to support all accents
  • Added even more contrast during the room tutorial, to make highlighted areas stand out more

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where you could get 5 blue objects and the exorcism still failed
  • Fixed a bug that caused ghosts to try and get out of Gamara Villa using the main entrance
  • Fixed a bug that caused players to get teleported under the map in Gamara Villa
  • Fixed the quit confirmation text that always appeared in french
  • Fixed spots where the fusebox could spawn on an important item
  • Fixed incorrect number of vouchers earned being written on the game end screen
  • Fixed a typo in one of the runner's tips
  • Fixed a bug where the helper talisman would overshoot its target
  • Fixed a spot outside Rock's End Farmhouse where players could see inside
  • Fixed a spot on Eastwood House behind the pool table where players could see through the wall
  • Fixed a bug where some stories would feel incomplete because they could not generate in their entirety

