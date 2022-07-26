 Skip to content

Brookhaven Grimoire update for 26 July 2022

HotFix 1.1.8 and Summer Discount

There’s currently a weeklong discount for the End of Summer, don’t miss out on it!

Changelog:

  • Added ‘Grimoire’ to the title (as requested by players). This should help when searching for the game.
  • Increased tool-speed for mining, chopping, and attacking.
  • Increased drop-rate for Rat Scrolls in all locations.

As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!

Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst
