HotFix 1.1.8 and Summer Discount

Changelog:
- Added ‘Grimoire’ to the title (as requested by players). This should help when searching for the game.
- Increased tool-speed for mining, chopping, and attacking.
- Increased drop-rate for Rat Scrolls in all locations.
As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!
Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst
