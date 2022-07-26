HotFix 1.1.8 and Summer Discount

There’s currently a weeklong discount for the End of Summer, don’t miss out on it!

Changelog:

Added ‘Grimoire’ to the title (as requested by players). This should help when searching for the game.

to the title (as requested by players). This should help when searching for the game. Increased tool-speed for mining, chopping, and attacking.

for mining, chopping, and attacking. Increased drop-rate for Rat Scrolls in all locations.

As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!

Huzzah,

Little_Amethyst

Steam Page | Discord Channel | Instagram | Twitter