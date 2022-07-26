Redux Update

Hey Players,

Over the past 2-3 months I have been working on a massive update that changes everything from remaking the open world mall to heavily optimizing the game. If you have not played the game now is the perfect time to play and if you have played the game be sure to check out all of the new and improved stuff.

I will list the major changes below:

Patch notes

Levels:

Shadow detail has been improved in the time nexus Mayhem Mall has been completely redesigned with improved graphics, level design, and color. Foliage has been added to mayhem mall A new waterfall and river has been added to mayhe mall Shadows have been greatly improved with them appearing all over the level with much greater detail. The stores can no longer be clipped through the walls The level has been heavily optimized and can have 100+ fps consisitntly The scale of mayhem mall has been improved to be more realistic Other small changes have been made as well

Menus:

The menu buttons have consistent visuals when clicking on them. Other small changes have been made as well

Hud:

A new wanted system hud element has been added. Crosshairs now animate when shooting Other small changes have been made as well

AI:

The pedestrians no longer walk crooked The pedestrians now have improved intelligence and will no longer wander in random directions The police will now patrol the mall instead of being spawned in. The NPC will no longer spawn/despawn in front of you. The invasion system has been improved to feel more intense and intimidating. The police now have more advanced behaviors The pedestrians will now do different tasks such as text or talk on the phone Pedestrians will react with the player with a new shoving behavior The psychopaths have been improved to appear more often. NPC will no longer pop in and out Police will no longer tank FPS Ai will now be knocked back when killed Other small changes have been made as well

Sound Design:

Guns now have more impact when shooting police now have dialogue sounds Killing police now has improved sound effects which provides more feedback Shotguns now have a much louder shooting sound Bullets now have impact sounds Audio now uses spatialization vs being heard anywhere in the map Combat music has been added when wanted by police Other small changes have been made as well

Player Movement:

You can now dash in mid air creating flight movement You can now move while using the flamethrower You can now move while using the sonic punch Overall player movement feel has been improved FOV now moves with your movement speed When dashing camera shake has been added for a feel of jet thrust You can now combine the dash with other movement abilities like the thruster jump Other small changes have been made as well

Abilities:

The feel of the flamethrower has been greatly improved to feel like a mandalorian The sonic punch can now be used with sprinting for a juggernaut like movement The dash can now be used midair to fly short distances. The super jump has been adjusted to better suit the level Other smaller changes and bug fixes have been made as well

Graphics

Colors in the game have been drastically improved with more natural shaders Textures have been greatly improved with physically based rendering Rendering system has been improved with better lighting Other small changes have been made as well

Weapons:

When shooting the bullets will always hit in the crosshairs regardless of distance Muzzle flashes have been added Camera shakes have been added to improve the impact of firing a weapon Bullets now have tracer effects Hitmarkers have been improved to feel more impactful and satisfying When bullets hit a object such as a wall they have a sound effect for more feedback When bullets hit a object they have impact particles that play where they hit Recoil animations have been added to the game for all guns IK has been added to the guns to improve the animations Police AI now have sparks when hit Auto reload has been added to the game Dashing through enemies has been improved and rebalanced Crosshairs now animate with shooting

Animations:

Movement between animations has been improved Recoil animations have been added Hands will now properly animate with the guns A new running animation has been added to make it less stiff and feel more “weighty” The AI now will all use different walk styles The player now has multiple sets of idle animations The flamethrower animations have been improved The dash animation has been improved The sonic punch animations have been improved The thruster jump animations have been improved Other small changes have been made as well

Bug fixes:

A large amount of bugs have been fixed to prepare the game for release from early access Game has been fully optimized File size has been reduced from 6gb to 3gb.

Thank you to everyone who played the game during early access and provided feedback, it was very helpful in making the game the best it could be!