Version 0.7.2 Update

Hi, my friends!

Because Aliens are too powerful, the game experience of CG2 is very different from that of CG1. In order to let players who like the CG1's experience also enjoy the fun of the game. Now when you start a new game, you can choose to turn On or turn Off the alien invasion event. If you choose Off, there will be no alien invasion in this game.

Gameplay improvement:

The policy effect of Eastgalaxy Company Warship Hull was modified to warships power +20%. Rebel commanders raise stars every year. The initial fleet of Tigerhill has been reduced by one Tiger Knight. You can move the camera to watch the enemy action on the battlefield during the enemy's turn. Some text descriptions have been modified.

Bug Fixed:

Fix a bug when clicking the chip classification buttons of the Skill chip UI. Fix a bug when clicking the implant button of the Skill chip UI. Fixed a bug that chips can be removed from commanders of other factions. Fixed some diplomatic errors related to the Eastocean fleet and the Westwastes fleet. Fixed a bug when destroying other factions may not be able to get blueprints. Fixed the problem that the titans could not gain experience. Fixed the problem that some events may not occur. Fixed several icon errors in the unit collection. Fixed a bug when the Enterprise Megaship attacking. Fixed a bug when AI judges to use ram weapons.

See you tomorrow.

Han Zhiyu