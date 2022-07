Share · View all patches · Build 9193975 · Last edited 26 July 2022 – 17:09:18 UTC by Wendy

This patch contains the following updates to the Board Game Companion commands:

You can now add ** to the end of the STL2BE command and the base stealer will score on the error.

You can now add ** or * to the end of the PICK command to specify a two or three base error (e.g., PICKR1EP )

) The Board Game Companion Cheat Sheet has been updated to reflect these additions.

The version number remains at 10.1.9 after this update.