Patch Notes v1.0.1

Path Notes v1.0.1
Huge thanks to one particular player who reported many of these and provided me with the data to pin them down. You are a star.
- New Motion Setting: There's now an option to stabilize your EYE (player camera)
Find it under Controls > Input Settings > Motion
- Fix: Two naughty hidden DADs were revealing themselves through the EMU in CRS Corporate
- Fix: A troublesome luggage bot was allowing itself to be ctrl'd while not actually in the playable area
- Fix: A DAD was floating in the air under certain conditions because wasn't initialising properly
- Fix: At the very end of the game, if you load your last save back in, GOD's integrity meter goes weird
- Fix: At The Cloud, the lift/elevator cameras were missing arm supports.
- Improvement: I've added a sign saying "ego engine access ladder" to hopefully make it less likely that the ego engine can't be found
Approx patch download size: 50Mb. Sorry about that! I haven't yet understood how best to optimize patch sizes based on how the various tool package up the data.
