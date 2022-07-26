Patch Notes v1.0.1

Path Notes v1.0.1

Huge thanks to one particular player who reported many of these and provided me with the data to pin them down. You are a star.

New Motion Setting: There's now an option to stabilize your EYE (player camera)

Find it under Controls > Input Settings > Motion

Fix: Two naughty hidden DADs were revealing themselves through the EMU in CRS Corporate

Fix: A troublesome luggage bot was allowing itself to be ctrl'd while not actually in the playable area

Fix: A DAD was floating in the air under certain conditions because wasn't initialising properly

Fix: At the very end of the game, if you load your last save back in, GOD's integrity meter goes weird

Fix: At The Cloud, the lift/elevator cameras were missing arm supports.

Improvement: I've added a sign saying "ego engine access ladder" to hopefully make it less likely that the ego engine can't be found

Approx patch download size: 50Mb. Sorry about that! I haven't yet understood how best to optimize patch sizes based on how the various tool package up the data.