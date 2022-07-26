 Skip to content

Ctrl Alt Ego update for 26 July 2022

Patch Notes v1.0.1

Patch Notes v1.0.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Huge thanks to one particular player who reported many of these and provided me with the data to pin them down. You are a star.

  • New Motion Setting: There's now an option to stabilize your EYE (player camera)

Find it under Controls > Input Settings > Motion

  • Fix: Two naughty hidden DADs were revealing themselves through the EMU in CRS Corporate
  • Fix: A troublesome luggage bot was allowing itself to be ctrl'd while not actually in the playable area
  • Fix: A DAD was floating in the air under certain conditions because wasn't initialising properly
  • Fix: At the very end of the game, if you load your last save back in, GOD's integrity meter goes weird
  • Fix: At The Cloud, the lift/elevator cameras were missing arm supports.
  • Improvement: I've added a sign saying "ego engine access ladder" to hopefully make it less likely that the ego engine can't be found

Approx patch download size: 50Mb. Sorry about that! I haven't yet understood how best to optimize patch sizes based on how the various tool package up the data.

