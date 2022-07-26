 Skip to content

SCP: Nine-Tailed Fox update for 26 July 2022

v0.2.9 | Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9193820 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Save files from version 0.2.8 are compatible with this version.

SINGLEPLAYER

  • The Ear Bears are now actual NPCs. This includes the following improvements:

    • They can be killed with weapons;
    • They can be spawned with the console;
    • Upon shooting them from a far distance they can start running towards the player;
    • Added more rooms where they can spawn. This includes Heavy Containment Zone;

  • Improved the event with SCP-173 spawning in the tunnel room (room2_tunnel_2);

  • Fixed player shooting their weapon after selecting an item in the clipboard;

  • Fixed SCP-1162 requiring to use mouse clicking instead of the "use" button;

  • Removed the ability for SCP-1162 to spawn lost key, disciplinary hearing and old badge for now until better alternatives are added;

  • Disabled medibay event with infected surgeon until it's reworked into a better state;

  • Fixed a bug where after going to the Light Containment Zone or Entrance Zone using the elevator the player would receive items that are given at the beginning of the game;

  • Other minor fixes and improvements;

MULTIPLAYER

  • In Waves, fixed SCP-1048-A getting stuck in the doorway on the Offices map;
  • In Waves, fixed valve handles being hard to use.

