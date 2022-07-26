v0.2.9 | Patch Notes

Save files from version 0.2.8 are compatible with this version.
SINGLEPLAYER
The Ear Bears are now actual NPCs. This includes the following improvements:
- They can be killed with weapons;
- They can be spawned with the console;
- Upon shooting them from a far distance they can start running towards the player;
- Added more rooms where they can spawn. This includes Heavy Containment Zone;
Improved the event with SCP-173 spawning in the tunnel room (room2_tunnel_2);
Fixed player shooting their weapon after selecting an item in the clipboard;
Fixed SCP-1162 requiring to use mouse clicking instead of the "use" button;
Removed the ability for SCP-1162 to spawn lost key, disciplinary hearing and old badge for now until better alternatives are added;
Disabled medibay event with infected surgeon until it's reworked into a better state;
Fixed a bug where after going to the Light Containment Zone or Entrance Zone using the elevator the player would receive items that are given at the beginning of the game;
Other minor fixes and improvements;
MULTIPLAYER
- In Waves, fixed SCP-1048-A getting stuck in the doorway on the Offices map;
- In Waves, fixed valve handles being hard to use.
Changed files in this update