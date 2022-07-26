 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 26 July 2022

Update, Version 20220726

Update, Version 20220726

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
##########Content#############
New battlefield environment tag: Forest.
Two areas in Siberia and two areas in Queensmouth have this tag.
New battlefield environment tag: Snowfield
Two areas in Siberia have this tag.
A new room is accessible in the Unlucky-13 Motel. (It's usually safe so that you can rest.)
##########System##############
Added function support to check if a certain room has enemies.
简体中文
##########Content#############
新的战场环境标签：树林
两个在西伯利亚的区域和两个在王后镇的区域目前拥有这个标签。
新的战场环境标签：雪原
两个在西伯利亚的区域目前拥有这个标签。
厄运13旅馆一处新的房间可以进入。（该房间相对安全，一般可用于休息。）
##########System##############
加入了检测一个特定房间内是否有敌人的函数。

