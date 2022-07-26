English
##########Content#############
New battlefield environment tag: Forest.
Two areas in Siberia and two areas in Queensmouth have this tag.
New battlefield environment tag: Snowfield
Two areas in Siberia have this tag.
A new room is accessible in the Unlucky-13 Motel. (It's usually safe so that you can rest.)
##########System##############
Added function support to check if a certain room has enemies.
简体中文
##########Content#############
新的战场环境标签：树林
两个在西伯利亚的区域和两个在王后镇的区域目前拥有这个标签。
新的战场环境标签：雪原
两个在西伯利亚的区域目前拥有这个标签。
厄运13旅馆一处新的房间可以进入。（该房间相对安全，一般可用于休息。）
##########System##############
加入了检测一个特定房间内是否有敌人的函数。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 26 July 2022
Update, Version 20220726
English
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update