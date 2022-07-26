Update, Version 20220726

English

##########Content#############

New battlefield environment tag: Forest.

Two areas in Siberia and two areas in Queensmouth have this tag.

New battlefield environment tag: Snowfield

Two areas in Siberia have this tag.

A new room is accessible in the Unlucky-13 Motel. (It's usually safe so that you can rest.)

##########System##############

Added function support to check if a certain room has enemies.

简体中文

##########Content#############

新的战场环境标签：树林

两个在西伯利亚的区域和两个在王后镇的区域目前拥有这个标签。

新的战场环境标签：雪原

两个在西伯利亚的区域目前拥有这个标签。

厄运13旅馆一处新的房间可以进入。（该房间相对安全，一般可用于休息。）

##########System##############

加入了检测一个特定房间内是否有敌人的函数。