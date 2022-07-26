Update 1.1.8

Summary
A small update adding some new content to the game but mostly focused on fixing some technical issues picked up by the community. Most notable of the new weapon types would be the 106mm recoilless rifle you can mount on a P-51.
NOTE: Camera orbit control rebinding left out for now because of technical issues with mouse axis detection.
Changelog
- NOTE: Camera orbit controls left out because of technical problems with mouse axis rebinding.
- Fixed: ussr bomb not compatible
- Tweaked: YF-29 Sideram loadout now uses AMRAAM instead of ASRAAM.
- Fixed: landing gear phasing into the ground on hangar override
- Tweaked: increased Colt Mk12 damage by 30%
- Added: single missions free flight button when mission is accomplished
- Tweaked: payout for a mission decreases with the number of times you completed it
- Tweaked: USSR missiles performance improvement
- Added: mission summary for singlemissions
- Fixed: mission builder now uses the unlocked hangar
- Fixed: Wingtip weapons twisted at non-zero heading
- Fixed: Failing to place a weapon on an occupied position still removed the discard button
- Tweaked: Can no longer change hardpoint attachment type or exit loadout editor while actively
dragging weapon
- Fixed: Weapons cycling issue where unselected weapons would still attempt to lock
- Fixed: Locks maintained after cycling to new weapon type
- Optimized: Removed 200+ legacyUI objects from world + old scenes removed from build
- Optimized: Various old systems removed from world and approx 6000 lines of code removed
- Optimized: Water collision optimization
- Tweaked: Part fire explosion coloring
- Tweaked: XP-82T gun layout
- Added: M2MG Pod
- Added: P-51N military cavalier livery
- Added: P-51N wingtip stores
- Added: 106mm recoilless rifle
- Fixed: XP-82T lacked target info throwing errors
- Added: Option to align camera with horizon (current) or aircraft roll (new) in settings. The 3rd "target
align" option is still WIP.
- Added: 1 second padlock kill delay before switching to next target
- Fixed: FM-104G could not manually equip later Sidewinder model
- Added: XF-20 2 red liveries
- Added: XJS-10 grey military livery
- Tweaked: XJS-10 afterburner heat
- Tweaked: YF-16E flight model improvement
- Tweaked: Islands map color
- Added: Ocean map
- Fixed: Parking brake causing some aircraft to phase into the ground on mission start
