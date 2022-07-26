 Skip to content

Disinfection update for 26 July 2022

Patch 0.05f

Patch 0.05f

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes & Polish:

  • Fix for Geiger Counter audio sometimes not playing.
  • Fix for infection Events not clearing client-side after killing the infection.
  • Fixed Eye Event not disabling after killing the infection.
  • Fix for other player’s footsteps not being played.
  • Fixed weapon still firing after switching inventory while holding the fire button.
  • Fixed audio volumes being set incorrectly on game start.
  • Added ‘weapons’ and ‘tools’ signs in the airlock.
  • Fixed invisible object blocking the Tutorial doorway.
  • Fixed computer core data dump button being in the wrong location in the Tutorial.

Dynamic Sounds implementation:
Most sounds in the game have gotten an overhaul to make things feel/sound more natural and dynamic. This is the initial implementation for the dynamic sounds, more will be updated and added in coming patches.

  • Updated sound management system.
  • Most sounds, especially related to the infection, will now be muffled when behind the environment.
  • Most sounds, especially related to the infection, will reverberate in certain environments.

Check our public Trello for the roadmap: https://trello.com/b/Yl5g8Qgo/disinfection-public
Head on over to our Discord to discuss the game and/or report bugs: https://discord.gg/vV7KDVMBZz

