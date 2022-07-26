Patch 0.05f

Bugfixes & Polish:
- Fix for Geiger Counter audio sometimes not playing.
- Fix for infection Events not clearing client-side after killing the infection.
- Fixed Eye Event not disabling after killing the infection.
- Fix for other player’s footsteps not being played.
- Fixed weapon still firing after switching inventory while holding the fire button.
- Fixed audio volumes being set incorrectly on game start.
- Added ‘weapons’ and ‘tools’ signs in the airlock.
- Fixed invisible object blocking the Tutorial doorway.
- Fixed computer core data dump button being in the wrong location in the Tutorial.
Dynamic Sounds implementation:
Most sounds in the game have gotten an overhaul to make things feel/sound more natural and dynamic. This is the initial implementation for the dynamic sounds, more will be updated and added in coming patches.
- Updated sound management system.
- Most sounds, especially related to the infection, will now be muffled when behind the environment.
- Most sounds, especially related to the infection, will reverberate in certain environments.
