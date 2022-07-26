Patch 0.05f

Bugfixes & Polish:

Fix for Geiger Counter audio sometimes not playing.

Fix for infection Events not clearing client-side after killing the infection.

Fixed Eye Event not disabling after killing the infection.

Fix for other player’s footsteps not being played.

Fixed weapon still firing after switching inventory while holding the fire button.

Fixed audio volumes being set incorrectly on game start.

Added ‘weapons’ and ‘tools’ signs in the airlock.

Fixed invisible object blocking the Tutorial doorway.

Fixed computer core data dump button being in the wrong location in the Tutorial.

Dynamic Sounds implementation:

Most sounds in the game have gotten an overhaul to make things feel/sound more natural and dynamic. This is the initial implementation for the dynamic sounds, more will be updated and added in coming patches.

Updated sound management system.

Most sounds, especially related to the infection, will now be muffled when behind the environment.

Most sounds, especially related to the infection, will reverberate in certain environments.

Check our public Trello for the roadmap: https://trello.com/b/Yl5g8Qgo/disinfection-public

Head on over to our Discord to discuss the game and/or report bugs: https://discord.gg/vV7KDVMBZz