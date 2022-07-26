Cue Club 2 Update V2.099.4

Hi Everyone,
We have another update today containing further fixes and improvements to the game. See below for a full breakdown of the changes:
PHYSICS
-
Increased available power when playing shots with high cue elevation, allowing for longer and more impressive swerve shots to be played.
-
Increased angle deflection when playing off a cushion with side spin applied to the cue ball.
-
Improved break shot dynamics in snooker. Soft collisions against the outer reds are now less likely to split the pack too far.
-
Default cue power setting on the break shot in snooker has been re-calibrated for each table size, taking into account the size and weight of cue chosen by the player.
A.I.
- In snooker (6, 10 and 15 reds), A.I. players now use slightly less power on the opening shot to make safer and more tactical breaks.
CONTROLS
-
Cue power can now be increased in 0.5% intervals up to 20% power for increased precision. Beyond this threshold power will increase in 1% intervals up to 100%.
-
When setting power using 'Automatic' cue control method, forwards and backwards mouse movement has been re-tuned to give finer control. This setting can be changed from 'Options > Controls > Advanced Settings > Power Adjustment'.
-
When using '7' and 'F7' keys to restore a previous shot in practice mode, and fast aiming is enabled, the aiming target is now restored to its previous position if the target is currently visible on the table.
AIMING
- Fixed an issue where the secondary aim line sometimes did not display as a fan, when setting up a long distance swerve shot and a potential deviation to the cue path exists.
LEADERBOARDS
- The re-upload button is now permanently shown on offline snooker and speed pool leaderboards for all newly qualified entries to the Cue Club website leaderboards. The button resembles a small globe and appears to the right of the record entry. Please note this button appears for new records only, created after this update. Qualified top 100 records are automatically submitted, but the button allows for further attempts to be made as a backup.
MENUS
-
Fixed an issue where 'Fast Aiming' and 'Cue Control' menu options sometimes became permanently greyed out when changing settings in 'Options > Controls > Basic Settings'.
-
Fixed a similar issue for 'Use Default Screen Resolution' in 'Options > Display > Graphics Settings'.
-
Fixed a similar issue for 'Room Colour' in 'Options > Match Settings > Competition Venue'.
-
Fixed a similar issue for 'Allow use of 2D Camera' in 'Options > Cameras'.
-
Fixed a similar issue for 'Number of Games' in 'Games > Quick Match > Killer Pool'.
-
Fixed an issue where game controller navigation around certain menu buttons was off-centre.
-
Other minor fixes and enhancements.
