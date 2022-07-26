Cue Club 2 Update V2.099.4

Hi Everyone,

We have another update today containing further fixes and improvements to the game. See below for a full breakdown of the changes:

PHYSICS

Default cue power setting on the break shot in snooker has been re-calibrated for each table size, taking into account the size and weight of cue chosen by the player.

Improved break shot dynamics in snooker. Soft collisions against the outer reds are now less likely to split the pack too far.

Increased angle deflection when playing off a cushion with side spin applied to the cue ball.

Increased available power when playing shots with high cue elevation, allowing for longer and more impressive swerve shots to be played.

A.I.

CONTROLS

Cue power can now be increased in 0.5% intervals up to 20% power for increased precision. Beyond this threshold power will increase in 1% intervals up to 100%.

When setting power using 'Automatic' cue control method, forwards and backwards mouse movement has been re-tuned to give finer control. This setting can be changed from 'Options > Controls > Advanced Settings > Power Adjustment'.