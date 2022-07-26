Update v0.3.14

Hi everyone,

Version 0.3.14 of the game is now live. I've fixed some bugs that occurred during Retromation's playthrough video.

Patch notes:

• Fixed bug that that caused the tooltip of an item to remain visible if the item and tooltip were still active when a wave ends.

• Fixed an issue that caused the background of the main screen to be blurry.

• Increased the size of the clickable area of the game speed options x1, x2 & x4.

I will not be making any changes that may affect the balance of the game until the end of the competition to keep it fair. More information about the competition can be found here.

The current status of the competition is:

🥇 TimotheusRex: 14074

🥈 Gundam919: 13248

🥉 chuckjirka : 10449

Enjoy!

Alexander