Shapebreaker - Tower Defense Deckbuilder update for 26 July 2022

Update v0.3.14

Share · View all patches · Build 9193035 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Version 0.3.14 of the game is now live. I've fixed some bugs that occurred during Retromation's playthrough video.

Patch notes:
• Fixed bug that that caused the tooltip of an item to remain visible if the item and tooltip were still active when a wave ends.
• Fixed an issue that caused the background of the main screen to be blurry.
• Increased the size of the clickable area of the game speed options x1, x2 & x4.

I will not be making any changes that may affect the balance of the game until the end of the competition to keep it fair. More information about the competition can be found here.

The current status of the competition is:
🥇 TimotheusRex: 14074
🥈 Gundam919: 13248
🥉 chuckjirka : 10449

Enjoy!
Alexander

