Donington Park is now available in RaceRoom

We are very excited to bring you one of the most internationally-renowned circuits in the world!

Featuring the GP and National layout, this community favorite will be the stage of many exciting races.

The 4 km long track is located near Castle Donington in the picturesque Leicestershire, England.

Being Britain's first true road circuit to be built, the circuit has a rich history in motorsports, spanning from classic Grand Prix racing in the 1930s through to the modern era.

The track continues to host major national and international events, including yearly visits of the BTCC, British GT/F3, World Superbikes and a historic festival.

Drivers love the challenging layout defined by fast flowing corners like the "Craner Curves" and the "Old Hairpin" combined with good overtaking opportunities at "The Esses" and the "Melbourne Hairpin".