Development Branch update - v0.5.001

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.5.001) on the development branch.

This version is a preview of the "Insects & Waterfall" update. To see the new stuff :

Explore

Open your craft menu

Check the T1 biodome screen

Please report any breaking bugs in the #dev-branch-feedback channel on our discord server. I'm particularly interested in anything related to performances (better performances after this update, with insects, on new biomes, ...)

Content creators should wait a bit to create content, this version is not definitive and can contain bugs.

Temporary Changelog

Major changes :

Biomass unit is now the sum of 3 units : Plants, Insects, Animals (not yet implemented)

Plants generation remplace the biomass generation on existing machines

Reduced Nuclear Fusion Generator power input from 1625 to 1485 (Could lead to power shortage on your save, just add new power sources)

Larvae appears naturally in the world after the trees stage

Terraformation stages :

Reduce terraformation index required for trees stage

Reduce terraformation index required for insects stage

New Biomes :

Waterfalls

Meteor Field

Mushrooms River

New objects :

Biomass screen

Incubator

Beehive

Butterfly dome

Farm

Honey

Super food pack

Larvaes

10 butterflies species

Bees

Silk farm

Butterfly farm

Fence (Unlockable via blueprints)

Balancing :

Increase some Tree seeds oxygen multipliers

Some tree seeds have to bee unlocked

Reduce trees spreader t1 unlocking level (from 6.5e+07 to 4.5e+07)

Reduce trees spreader t2 unlocking level (from 7.5e+09 to 6e+09)

Increase plants generation for most of plants generating machines

Bug fix:

Improve placement of objects on outside foundation grids

Misc:

Improve Polish localization (Thanks to Tominion on discord)

Improve English localization (Thanks to Neuromution on Steam forums)

2 New golden crates

Added 2 new drop levels for end game loot (better loot in crates for current end game)

Added a background on machines informations

Add allowed surfaces for wall screens (windows, corridors, biodome)

Improve scroll on save file menu

Fix craftstation t2 title missing

Fix interiors too shiny in certain areas

Reduce trees spreader t3 number of trees (from 55 to 45)

Pod x4 is unlocked sooner with blueprints

Change some recipes : Rocket Informations,

Change some unlocking values

Added a background when hovering objects to improve readability

Performances:

Improve performance for all trees rendering (add better LODs)

Improve food growers performances

Improve fusion generator performances

Default FPS is now 60 (not infinite)

Do not spawn (and hide) herbs untill the herbs stage

As usual, restart Steam to get the update.