The Planet Crafter update for 26 July 2022

Development Branch update - v0.5.001

Share · View all patches · Build 9192765 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.5.001) on the development branch.

This version is a preview of the "Insects & Waterfall" update. To see the new stuff :

  • Explore
  • Open your craft menu
  • Check the T1 biodome screen

Please report any breaking bugs in the #dev-branch-feedback channel on our discord server. I'm particularly interested in anything related to performances (better performances after this update, with insects, on new biomes, ...)

Content creators should wait a bit to create content, this version is not definitive and can contain bugs.

Temporary Changelog

Major changes :

  • Biomass unit is now the sum of 3 units : Plants, Insects, Animals (not yet implemented)
  • Plants generation remplace the biomass generation on existing machines
  • Reduced Nuclear Fusion Generator power input from 1625 to 1485 (Could lead to power shortage on your save, just add new power sources)
  • Larvae appears naturally in the world after the trees stage

Terraformation stages :

  • Reduce terraformation index required for trees stage
  • Reduce terraformation index required for insects stage

New Biomes :

  • Waterfalls
  • Meteor Field
  • Mushrooms River

New objects :

  • Biomass screen
  • Incubator
  • Beehive
  • Butterfly dome
  • Farm
  • Honey
  • Super food pack
  • Larvaes
  • 10 butterflies species
  • Bees
  • Silk farm
  • Butterfly farm
  • Fence (Unlockable via blueprints)

Balancing :

  • Increase some Tree seeds oxygen multipliers
  • Some tree seeds have to bee unlocked
  • Reduce trees spreader t1 unlocking level (from 6.5e+07 to 4.5e+07)
  • Reduce trees spreader t2 unlocking level (from 7.5e+09 to 6e+09)
  • Increase plants generation for most of plants generating machines

Bug fix:

  • Improve placement of objects on outside foundation grids

Misc:

  • Improve Polish localization (Thanks to Tominion on discord)
  • Improve English localization (Thanks to Neuromution on Steam forums)
  • 2 New golden crates
  • Added 2 new drop levels for end game loot (better loot in crates for current end game)
  • Added a background on machines informations
  • Add allowed surfaces for wall screens (windows, corridors, biodome)
  • Improve scroll on save file menu
  • Fix craftstation t2 title missing
  • Fix interiors too shiny in certain areas
  • Reduce trees spreader t3 number of trees (from 55 to 45)
  • Pod x4 is unlocked sooner with blueprints
  • Change some recipes : Rocket Informations,
  • Change some unlocking values
  • Added a background when hovering objects to improve readability

Performances:

  • Improve performance for all trees rendering (add better LODs)
  • Improve food growers performances
  • Improve fusion generator performances
  • Default FPS is now 60 (not infinite)
  • Do not spawn (and hide) herbs untill the herbs stage

As usual, restart Steam to get the update.

