Development Branch update - v0.5.001

Hello Terraformers!
I've just updated a new version (v0.5.001) on the development branch.
This version is a preview of the "Insects & Waterfall" update. To see the new stuff :
- Explore
- Open your craft menu
- Check the T1 biodome screen
Please report any breaking bugs in the #dev-branch-feedback channel on our discord server. I'm particularly interested in anything related to performances (better performances after this update, with insects, on new biomes, ...)
Content creators should wait a bit to create content, this version is not definitive and can contain bugs.
Temporary Changelog
Major changes :
- Biomass unit is now the sum of 3 units : Plants, Insects, Animals (not yet implemented)
- Plants generation remplace the biomass generation on existing machines
- Reduced Nuclear Fusion Generator power input from 1625 to 1485 (Could lead to power shortage on your save, just add new power sources)
- Larvae appears naturally in the world after the trees stage
Terraformation stages :
- Reduce terraformation index required for trees stage
- Reduce terraformation index required for insects stage
New Biomes :
- Waterfalls
- Meteor Field
- Mushrooms River
New objects :
- Biomass screen
- Incubator
- Beehive
- Butterfly dome
- Farm
- Honey
- Super food pack
- Larvaes
- 10 butterflies species
- Bees
- Silk farm
- Butterfly farm
- Fence (Unlockable via blueprints)
Balancing :
- Increase some Tree seeds oxygen multipliers
- Some tree seeds have to bee unlocked
- Reduce trees spreader t1 unlocking level (from 6.5e+07 to 4.5e+07)
- Reduce trees spreader t2 unlocking level (from 7.5e+09 to 6e+09)
- Increase plants generation for most of plants generating machines
Bug fix:
- Improve placement of objects on outside foundation grids
Misc:
- Improve Polish localization (Thanks to Tominion on discord)
- Improve English localization (Thanks to Neuromution on Steam forums)
- 2 New golden crates
- Added 2 new drop levels for end game loot (better loot in crates for current end game)
- Added a background on machines informations
- Add allowed surfaces for wall screens (windows, corridors, biodome)
- Improve scroll on save file menu
- Fix craftstation t2 title missing
- Fix interiors too shiny in certain areas
- Reduce trees spreader t3 number of trees (from 55 to 45)
- Pod x4 is unlocked sooner with blueprints
- Change some recipes : Rocket Informations,
- Change some unlocking values
- Added a background when hovering objects to improve readability
Performances:
- Improve performance for all trees rendering (add better LODs)
- Improve food growers performances
- Improve fusion generator performances
- Default FPS is now 60 (not infinite)
- Do not spawn (and hide) herbs untill the herbs stage
As usual, restart Steam to get the update.
Changed depots in development branch