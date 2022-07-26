New changes for the current update 30 beta

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey all,

Just a short post on yet another patch for the beta - we're taking as much feedback as possible on board!

Here's the changes:

Balancing:

Removed the pushback on Rampart's force field.

The recovery after Wrecking Ball's 3rd hit and 4th hit has been greatly reduced i.e. you can dodge roll/jump much quicker after the hits. The 3rd attack can also be cancelled without losing your combo.

Full Life Damage is not a starred affix anymore.

Increased Barbed Tips initial damage.

Barbed Tips damage of each stack is reduced the more arrows there are in the enemy. 1 arrow = 40dmg, 2 arrows = 74dmg, 3 arrows = 104dmg, etc.

Removed Hand Hook's first hit and greatly reduced the lock of the last attack.

Added new Legendary Affix, exclusive to Serenade: Durability Up, the sword pet never expires. Please note that the only translations of this affix are in French or English right now.

Gilded Yumi rework:

Reduced the ammo count to 2.

Now has a 2-hit combo, which shoots the second arrow faster.

Is now considered to be a Heavy Weapon.

Increased the overall weapon speed.

Increased the base damage, reduced the crit multiplier.

Damage now longer gets split between hit enemies.

Arrows now pierce all enemies.

Bosses get dragged by the arrow more.

Reduced the arrow's speed.

No longer stuns in an AoE on hit.

Legendary Affix changes:

Double Crossb-o-matic: Super Pierce

Explosive Crossbow: Super Pierce

Heavy Crossbow: Super Pierce

Giant Whistle: Echo

Tornado: Double Speed

Spiked Boots: Run Speed on Crit

Cluster Grenade: Echo

Balanced Blade: Run Speed on Crit

Hank Hook: Bleed on Hit

Serenade: Durability Up

Level design:

Added decorations in the Panchaku Lore Room

Graphics & UI:

Weapons' icons on the HUD now fade away when their controls are locked.

Updated the credits.

Quality of life:

Made double tap input option for Dive Attack more reliable and consistent.

Added an angry eye on some animations, with the Bobby Outfit.

Bug fixes:

Fixed Scrolls on the minimap not displaying their Stat icon, when triggering Explorer's Instincts.

Fixed mutations going higher and higher on the HUD every time the player changes the "place backpack next to weapons" option.

Fixed the "Try 1BC" pop-up appearing when the player has already played 1BC at least once.

Fixed Challenge Portals graphics being messed up.

Fixed multiple crashes related to shader compilation.

Fixed being able to pet Serenade when holding it as a weapon.

Affixes now work on Leghugger and Mushroom Boi's attacks.

Fixed a crash when entering some biomes with the "secret zone visibility" option enabled.

Fixed Queen sometimes getting stuck on the "Reality Slices" phase.

Fixed some powers and effects not working properly after going through a ZDoor, as well as their visual disppearing:

Ice Armor's sprite.

Cell Bonus FX.

Lacerating Aura FX.

Wings of the Crow FX.

Fixed some sound effects getting randomly cut off. Hopefully it's fixed this time.

Fixed elite Gold Gorgers using Elite Skills when transformed by the Hunter's Grenade.

Fixed some fires and candles displaying as pink rectangles, not displaying at all, or displaying the wrong sprite.

Area effects that are directly triggered by Weapons, Grenades and Actives will now be properly affected by the source item's affixes.

Fixed Panchaku and Bobby Outfit not unlocking properly

EDIT: Known Bug that we are working to fix - Gilded Yumi can roll Pierce and Super Pierce affixes even though it now has baseline Super Pierce.

Let us know your thoughts in the Discord server or here in the comments :)

Cheers,

Matt, EE & MT