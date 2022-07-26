OBT Level Editor + New Features

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Friends! I am glad to announce that the time has come for the Open Beta Test, everyone can take part in this. To do this, you will have to do a number of actions for the comfortable operation of the Test.

Switch the game to Beta Test mode in the game settings as shown in the picture above. The game should be launched on Steam, not through the Steam VR panel. Because you will have to select the second option "Beta Test Custom Map" Now all saves will be stored in the Folder "\Steam\steamapps\common\CYBRID\CYBRID\ Save\SaveGame" All settings will be reset as the folder will change its location.

(This is for future convenience)

Note: This is why the game is released in Early Access, because things like this can happen.

To keep all your previous settings. Copy the folder "Save" from the folder "C:\Users\"Your PC User Name"\AppData\Local\CYBRID" to the folder with the game in Steam, "\Steam\steamapps\common\CYBRID\CYBRID" later save and custom maps will be stored exactly in the "SaveGame" folder, which is located in the "Save" folder where the game is located.

About custom levels.

Music tracks only fit ".ogg" format Music must be uploaded to the "\Steam\steamapps\common\CYBRID\CYBRID\ Save\SaveGame" folder. The saved level will also be stored there. It is enough to start the game once for this folder to appear. The file name must not contain "Space", "unknown symbols", "-" or "_" Do not create folders with tracks inside the "SaveGame" folder, the game will not see them and will not create a save or load it, copy the files directly to the "SaveGame" folder Don't delete other ".sav" files if they don't match your music. These are the system files for the game. In the editor in the upper left corner there is a button "?" it will help you with controls and hotkeys To quickly switch to the Level Editor, just disconnect the helmet from the PC and when you start the game, a button will appear to go to the Level Editor

New features!

-Added a new setting for Third Person Camera. Now you can move it with your right hand, and then adjust it with the buttons in the menu for more precise settings. You can move the Game Camera to where your real camera is located.

New scoring, now all hits and shots are scored when they hit the rhythm with the music. Previously, Pistol was not tied to rhythm.

For all questions and errors, write to Discord: https://discord.com/invite/3HPfxg2YAD

Now you can create your own Cyber future with your favorite music!