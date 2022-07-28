The Blaston: Glow Up Update is now LIVE!

We’re BACK! And we have a bunch of content added to the game for you. In the Glow Up update, we’ve included several new skins, avatars, a new arena - along with new attachments and weapon balancing - and the launch of the Blaston Championship!

New Legendary Skin: Lyxx

Lyxx has always been the face of Blaston, and today we’re switching it up by giving her a new look with a legendary demonic skin. With a more aggressive look, we see this as an alter ego to the main character that you know and love!

New Avatars: Clamos & Argentia

A little over a year ago we launched the singleplayer campaign for the game, and we know you want to be able to become the characters that you face. So we polished the models and made them av ailable to be played. Get them in the store now.

New Arena: Greatstone Valley

Similarly to the campaign characters, a lot of people expressed how they missed playing Quick Draw when it fell out of the seasonal mode. Well, now you’ll at least be able to go halfway there with a classic version of Greatstone Valley.

New Attachments: Ellipse Weapons, Vector, Nova Helix, Nova Hurricane, & Lance Nade

Last update, we brought a new element into the meta with several attachments including bouncing projectiles. This time we’re shifting our focus to the original ellipse weapons, along with weapons we felt like needed some love with the Vector, Nova Helix, Nova Hurricane & Lance Nade. You can now track and complete the attachment missions for these to find new ways to play with them!

New Tournament Circuit: Blaston Championship 2022

Alongside the Glow Up update, we’re launching our first ever competitive circuit for Blaston! If you’ve ever wanted to try competition in the game, now’s your chance. The circuit is divided into 3 phases, with the first starting this August. Players can join by playing the ranked mode, joining the weekly Blastzone Challenges, or participating in community tournaments to fight for their lion share of a total of $11,000 prize pool! Read more on the official webpage at: resolutiongames.com/blaston/championship

Blaston Championship Cosmetics: Banners & Universal Weapon Skin

With the launch of the Blaston Championship, we’re adding a few more cosmetics to the game so that you can fully get into the competitive spirit. You’ll now see the Blaston Championship logo in the arenas, and you can also represent your region with the European or North American banners available in the store. Exclusive finalist and winner banners will also be given out to the participants who qualify and win the regional finals. Oh, and we’ve also added Universal Weapon Skin that you can get in the store as well!

Added skins for: Krysox, Cetox, Scrofax, Dracx

Added attachment missions and 3 attachments (each) to: Viper Ellipse, Raptor Ellipse, Hammer Ellipse, Vector, Nova Helix, Nova Hurricane and Lance Nade.

Weapon attachment missions have been rebalanced and the more difficult ones removed.

Hammer Nade: Attachment 1: Reduced the projectile spread, increased the speed of launching the projectiles.

Hammer Nade: Attachment 3: Projectiles reduced from 20 to 15, reduced the projectile spread.

Lance Rapide: Weapon health increased from 15 to 25.

Luma: Attachment 3: Lowered collision damage from 30 to 5.

Nova: Weapon health increased from 15 to 25.

Nova: Attachment 3: Lowered projectile collision damage, lowered projectile health.

Nova Helix: Reduced cooldown from 7 to 6. Weapon health increased to 25.

Nova Hurricane: Weapon health increased from 15 to 25.

Tundra: Weapon health increased from 15 to 20.

Majestic: Weapon health increased from 15 to 25.

Viper Ellipse: Reduced cooldown from 6 to 5. Reduced Collision damage from 30 to 15.

Viper: Reduced cooldown from 5 to 4. Reduced collision damage from 30 to 20.

Viper: Attachment 2: Significantly lowered projectile collision damage, significantly lowered projectile health.

Wildcat: Attachment 1: Projectile collision damage reduced from 5 to 4, damage reduced from 5 to 4.

Attachment Additions

Hammer Ellipse 1: Increases the projectile curve force.

Hammer Ellipse 2: Decreased projectile speed and decreased damage.

Hammer Ellipse 3: Increased projectile speed and damage, with less projectile health.

Lance Nade 1: Increased damage over time, with lower duration time.

Lance Nade 2: Increased number of lasers, with less damage over time.

Lance Nade 3: Lowered start-up time, with lower duration time.

Nova Helix 1: Increased projectile speed and damage with a smaller projectile arc.

Nova Helix 2: One less projectile, projectile arc starts wide and then shifts to a smaller clamp.

Nova Helix 3: One less projectile and the projectiles split.

Nova Hurricane 1: Increased falling speed and damage.

Nova Hurricane 2: Decreased firing cooldown and damage.

Nova Hurricane 3: Projectiles split after some time.

Raptor Ellipse 1: Increases the projectile curve force.

Raptor Ellipse 2: Decreased projectile speed and decreased damage.

Raptor Ellipse 3: Increased projectile speed and less accuracy.

Vector 1: Increased projectile speed, delayed projectile startup.

Vector 2: Decreased projectile speed and decreased damage.

Vector 3: Increased projectile speed and less damage.

Viper Ellipse 1: Increases the projectile curve force.

Viper Ellipse 2: Slower projectile and damage, fires 3 projectiles in a burst.

Viper Ellipse 3: Slower projectile and higher damage.

Ranked Changes

Increased the range of players being able to match up in all levels of LP.

Added the Blaston Championship logotype to the arena rinks.

Added Blaston Championship banners to the store, get them and represent your region!

Added Blaston Championship universal weapon skin pack to the store.

Made the out of bounds warning texture more clear and it now appears earlier before you hit the edge.

Bug Fixes