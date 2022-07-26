Список изменений от 26.07.2022

Changes in skills
Sniper
- Recon shot - Accuracy penalty 12% (was 20%)
- Recon overwatch - Accuracy penalty 25% (was 40%)
Scout:
- In the sight - Chance of critical damage - 10% (was 15%)
- Reconnaissance in force - When detected by the enemy, the scout receives an additional move action
Increases unit evasion by 5% while the scout is alive
Support:
- Ambush - Now the skill ends the turn (previously required two actions)
Clan:
- Probability of dropping bots with tablets has been increased (almost two times on average)
Contracts:
- The reward for completing the “CHAPTER 3. The Object” contract now gives out a mercenary of Rarity Pro
- The reward for completing the contract “CHAPTER 6. Payday” now gives out a mercenary of Rarity Elite
- Increased rewards for completing story missions (Now higher-level equipment is issued)
- For a clean defeat in the “2x2 Battle” mode, the reward has been increased to $1500 (was $600)
- For a clean defeat in the Skirmish mode, the reward has been increased to $1500 (was $600)
- For an apparent defeat in the “PvP Rating” mode, the reward has been increased from $2000 (was $600)
Premium service
- Purchasing premium, you get $5,000 daily, an intelligence bonus multiplier, and an additional reward for winning contracts
Fixes and improvements
-
Fixed a bug when the skill "Pistol shot" could be used at the distance of the primary weapon
-
Changes with interactive objects:
- Fixed a bug when barrels were considered enemies
- The aiming priority has been reduced. Now the barrels are at the end and are not automatically selected even if the barrel has a high hit chance
-
Fixed a bug when tasks related to the cooperative battles mode were not included in the Battle Pass when completed
-
The order of fighters in battle now corresponds to the order of fighters from the lobby
-
Fixed a bug when the bot using the estate "Volley" could shoot endlessly, which caused the application to freeze
-
Fixed FPS drop in the window for forming a squad for a mission
-
Fixed a bug when FPS limits did not work in the steam version
-
Fixed a bug when containers were not opened when opened multiple times
-
Fixed a long delay in the animation of sending a medical drone for a soldier with heavy weapons
-
The animation of climbing/jumping from a height for a fighter with heavy weapons has been fixed
-
Fixed a bug when an inaccessible target for a shot was selected when activating a skill
-
Minor GUI fixes
-
Minor bug fixes on maps
Changed depots in beta branch