Список изменений от 26.07.2022

Sniper

Scout:

Support:

Fixed a bug when the skill "Pistol shot" could be used at the distance of the primary weapon

Changes with interactive objects: Fixed a bug when barrels were considered enemies

The aiming priority has been reduced. Now the barrels are at the end and are not automatically selected even if the barrel has a high hit chance

Fixed a bug when tasks related to the cooperative battles mode were not included in the Battle Pass when completed

The order of fighters in battle now corresponds to the order of fighters from the lobby

Fixed a bug when the bot using the estate "Volley" could shoot endlessly, which caused the application to freeze

Fixed FPS drop in the window for forming a squad for a mission

Fixed a bug when FPS limits did not work in the steam version

Fixed a bug when containers were not opened when opened multiple times

Fixed a long delay in the animation of sending a medical drone for a soldier with heavy weapons

The animation of climbing/jumping from a height for a fighter with heavy weapons has been fixed

Fixed a bug when an inaccessible target for a shot was selected when activating a skill

Minor GUI fixes