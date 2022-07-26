 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RAM Pressure update for 26 July 2022

Список изменений от 26.07.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9192515 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Changes in skills

Sniper

  • Recon shot - Accuracy penalty 12% (was 20%)
  • Recon overwatch - Accuracy penalty 25% (was 40%)

Scout:

  • In the sight - Chance of critical damage - 10% (was 15%)
  • Reconnaissance in force - When detected by the enemy, the scout receives an additional move action
    Increases unit evasion by 5% while the scout is alive

Support:

  • Ambush - Now the skill ends the turn (previously required two actions)
Clan:
  • Probability of dropping bots with tablets has been increased (almost two times on average)
Contracts:
  • The reward for completing the “CHAPTER 3. The Object” contract now gives out a mercenary of Rarity Pro
  • The reward for completing the contract “CHAPTER 6. Payday” now gives out a mercenary of Rarity Elite
  • Increased rewards for completing story missions (Now higher-level equipment is issued)
  • For a clean defeat in the “2x2 Battle” mode, the reward has been increased to $1500 (was $600)
  • For a clean defeat in the Skirmish mode, the reward has been increased to $1500 (was $600)
  • For an apparent defeat in the “PvP Rating” mode, the reward has been increased from $2000 (was $600)
Premium service
  • Purchasing premium, you get $5,000 daily, an intelligence bonus multiplier, and an additional reward for winning contracts
Fixes and improvements

  • Fixed a bug when the skill "Pistol shot" could be used at the distance of the primary weapon

  • Changes with interactive objects:

    • Fixed a bug when barrels were considered enemies
    • The aiming priority has been reduced. Now the barrels are at the end and are not automatically selected even if the barrel has a high hit chance

  • Fixed a bug when tasks related to the cooperative battles mode were not included in the Battle Pass when completed

  • The order of fighters in battle now corresponds to the order of fighters from the lobby

  • Fixed a bug when the bot using the estate "Volley" could shoot endlessly, which caused the application to freeze

  • Fixed FPS drop in the window for forming a squad for a mission

  • Fixed a bug when FPS limits did not work in the steam version

  • Fixed a bug when containers were not opened when opened multiple times

  • Fixed a long delay in the animation of sending a medical drone for a soldier with heavy weapons

  • The animation of climbing/jumping from a height for a fighter with heavy weapons has been fixed

  • Fixed a bug when an inaccessible target for a shot was selected when activating a skill

  • Minor GUI fixes

  • Minor bug fixes on maps

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 9192515
RAM PRESSURE Content Depot 929491
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link