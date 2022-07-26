BUILDERS! It's time to rebuild Hamburg!

Builders!

We are proud to announce that the work on the prologue has been COMPLETED.

We would like to thank you not only for following our progress, but also for being active during the development process. We really appreciate your patience and support, which was a great motivation for us. We assure you that the game will provide you with a lot of fun, new experiences and challenges.

So we put the Hamburg in your hands. We wish you a lot of fun and that, with your help, Hamburg will regain its former glory. Time for Hamburg to rise from the ashes.

Check out also this fresh new trailer for our game

Have fun and till next time!

Add game to your Wishlist and join our Discord for more info:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1573280/WW2_Rebuilder/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1906590