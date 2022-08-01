Ghostwire: Tokyo Obon 2022 Update

Today's Ghostwire: Tokyo update includes a number of bug fixes, plus seasonal content that will unlock later this week for Obon, an event commemorating the spirits of one’s ancestors. Read on for more details!

Obon Commemoration – New Emote and Costume

Ghostwire: Tokyo is a game about spirits (vanished presences): rescuing them from evil, honoring them, and acknowledging and accepting their passing. Obon is a time to commemorate one's ancestors, whose spirits are believed to temporarily return to this world during this time of year.

Obon traditions vary throughout Japan, but the most common are holding summer festivals in school yards or parks, with everyone dancing the Bon Odori together to welcome the spirits of their ancestors. In some areas, an event called “Toro-nagashi” is also held, in which lanterns are floated down a river or into the sea to mourn the souls of the departed. Areas inspired by the event are featured in the game, and the Tokyo Bon dance is available as an emote in Photo Mode.

On Wednesday, August 3 at 11 AM ET / 3 PM UTC (August 4, 12 AM JST), an all-new festive Obon costume and new Photo Mode emote will automatically unlock for all players:

Jinbei Costume – A casual Kimono-style jacket and short pants, this outfit is perfect whether you’re enjoying a summer festival, or sitting on the porch eating watermelon.

– A casual Kimono-style jacket and short pants, this outfit is perfect whether you’re enjoying a summer festival, or sitting on the porch eating watermelon. Japanese Sparklers Emote – It isn’t a festival without fireworks! With this new emote, Akito crouches down and enjoys the sparkle of a senko hanabi. (Hanabi literally means, “fire flower.”)

Bug Fixes

All Platforms