Version 1.5.0

--Additions--

Added Polish language support

Added French language support

Added a link to our Knowledge base on the login screen and settings menu

--Changes--

Adjusted Glory Round values for all Empire Map locations in all Regions - general redistribution of Glory away from Rome and across other Regions

Cities now produce Glory based on City Center development progress, resulting in cities with less developed cities producing generally less Glory than before, and more well-developed cities producing generally more Glory than before

PLAYER SUGGESTED - All players will now be removed from The Senate at the close of an Epoch - this is to better manage the flow of Imperial Points at the initial start of the next Epoch. We have more to come with end of Epoch events in later updates

PLAYER SUGGESTED - Adjusted Quests system to no longer give players multiple instances of the same type of quest, eg. Players should no longer see multiple quests to forage varying amounts of Water but could still see quests to fetch Water and Wood.

Adjusted Premium Pack contents to give a random tier card in the 5th slot of similar rarity to those found in Super Random packs rather than a guaranteed Prestige Card. No other aspects of the Premium Pack have been modified.

--Fixes--

PLAYER REPORTED - Quests should no longer appear duplicated in the Quest Log

PLAYER REPORTED - Players should no longer experience an infinite loading screen when multiple players attempt to attack the same target at the same time