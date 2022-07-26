Ancient Gods patch 0.6.0 is LIVE now!
First, sincerely apologize for the delay of this release. However, I believe that your waiting time will be well worth it.
Because this version has a lot of changes, I apologize for not detailing each change.
A few key changes of the version:
-
New stat system
-
Added elemental system
-
Rework Endless feature
-
Added 9 new classes and 150 new cards
- Added card type and card rarity
- Rework the class system
- Animation for the background
- And many more things I can't remember
Changed files in this update