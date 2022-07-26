Ancient Gods patch 0.6.0 is LIVE now!

First, sincerely apologize for the delay of this release. However, I believe that your waiting time will be well worth it.

Because this version has a lot of changes, I apologize for not detailing each change.

A few key changes of the version:

New stat system

Added elemental system

Rework Endless feature

Added 9 new classes and 150 new cards