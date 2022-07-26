 Skip to content

Ancient Gods update for 26 July 2022

Ancient Gods patch 0.6.0 is LIVE now

Build 9192151

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Ancient Gods patch 0.6.0 is LIVE now!

First, sincerely apologize for the delay of this release. However, I believe that your waiting time will be well worth it.
Because this version has a lot of changes, I apologize for not detailing each change.
A few key changes of the version:

  • New stat system

  • Added elemental system

  • Rework Endless feature

  • Added 9 new classes and 150 new cards

  • Added card type and card rarity
  • Rework the class system
  • Animation for the background
  • And many more things I can't remember

