Playing with Fire | New fire mechanics, Multiplayer Fixes, and more

This week we have begun revisiting not just core systems but gameplay ones. Fire is the first of the gameplay systems we have revisited, as we see it as one of the central systems that Stationeers have to master. Additionally, we've been working very hard to provide some key fixes. We also have also been working on with some new art for future updates, working towards exciting things like nuclear reactors, satellites, and more.

Dragging Items no longer destroys suits

Throughout most of the development dragging items has been dangerous, often resulting in a buggy experience that resulted in destruction of suits, development of leaks, even damaging the player severely. With the refactor this had become even worse, to the point where dragging crates or containers was almost impossible without risking catastrophic damage.

This has now been resolved. The issue was that while we were removing dangerous collisions with what you were (or were recently) carrying, often it wasn't what you were carrying that was damaging you - it was you being nudged by that thing into another structure. Extensive testing has been conducted, and it is now safe again to drag canisters, containers, and tanks.

Placement on both sides of walls

This is probably one of the most requested features on the project, and it's now here. You can place wall devices on both the front and back of walls. The devices will default to facing towards you, so to place something on the other side of the wall you will need to be facing that side.

New Fire Mechanics

Fire is one of the oldest features of Stationeers. This week we've changed how fast fire burns, and the conditions that allow it to burn, as well as added a new oxidizer for even more firey explosions.

Fire between volatiles and oxygen has been slowed down significantly. Now atmospheric fire is more likely to spread around, instead of instantly exploding. This also effects fires burning inside of furnaces, so being able to inject, or pump out fuel, of an active furnace is a lot more achievable. The increase of regular fuel autoignition temperatures, combined with the removal of several other pressure limitations makes using regular fuels significantly safer, readable, and, in the event of an accident, recoverable.

But for the pyromaniacs out there, we've added N2O as a new oxidizer to use, which allows volatiles to burn significantly hotter, faster, and at a lower autoignition temperature. This new high temperature fire allows you to reach hotter temperatures than ever before. Furnaces with large quantities of gas can easily be reheated, and gas generators can produce even more power, all while using a lower ratio of volatiles to combust.

We've also improved our volumetric fire effects. Density, temperature, and pressure will all drive the new particle effects, and allow you to tell the difference between a small welder accident, and a suit melting furnace explosion.

New Logic Gate Unit

A community request on the forums was made for a Logic Gate unit. This has been added. This allows you to take two inputs and perform a boolean operation on them. You could do this within our MIPS IC system, but there were no dedicated logic devices to perform them. Normal boolean operations are supported such as OR, XOR, NAND etc... Additionally, NOT has been added as a comparison operation to the Unary Math processors as well. You can build this device from the Logic I/O Kit.

Community content continues to be one of the best ways to explore Stationeers, and given the depth of the game this is probably never going to change. However, it is vital we do a better job of providing important specific information to the player inside the game wherever we can. As such, Stationpedia has been redeveloped.

The search functions were optimized and their operation parallelized. This means that it no longer causing performance issues while searching. Additionally the search itself is much more robust. You can type a sentence and the search will look for all the words contained, in any order. You can also search for multiple fuzzy phrases by separating them using a comma. So, for example, you could search for "canister water, travel" and any items containing the words "canister" and "water", OR "travel" would be shown. The search system will also return information as soon as it finds it, and keeps searching.

We will be continuing to expand this constantly through the future, to provide as much information as we can to help you play the game.

Multiplayer Connectivity Changes & Fixes

We removed the use of external SDKs that were bound to steam from our multiplayer to ensure the game would always be playable, even if our studio and steam ceased to exist. We believe this is an important way games should be made and so have committed to, as much as possible, not relying on external systems that don't fully support cross-play. We strongly believe that it is important that people can play our games together regardless of where the game was sourced from.

However, this has meant we have had to roll many systems into the game and matching players together through the rather complex world of the internet has not been easy. We put a lot of time into trying to clean this up, working through issues the community identified here and on the forums.

There were significant problems with how we were initializing connections with your network device for some users. Many had no trouble, but we had been relying on the OS to assign us the valid network device - but this wasn't always true. Now we loop through all available network devices and look for one that can support the external connection stationeers need. Additionally, Upnp is then registered for that specific device. In some cases, these ended up being different devices.

We do still have more work to do here, so please do let us know issues you are having. We may implement steam peer-to-peer again as an option later, but we need to finish all our refactor work first as this would be a major package of work and we wouldn't want to have to redo it again.

Optimization & Stability fixes for world grids

Some pretty nasty bugs remained around our atmosphere and room registration systems. Within discord I explained a metaphor - imagine a bank where only odd numbers are allowed for bank accounts. All companies then setup there systems to assume only odd numbers are used for accounts. But it turns out, the bank doesn't actually check if account numbers are odd. Imagine a few of the bank staff have a bad day, and occasionally even number accounts get through.

This is what was happening with World Grids - important for atmospheres and rooms. Our systems weren't actually checking if the values provided fitted on the small or large grids - and problems ensued. We've take a key step with atmosphere and rooms to do this, but we suspect there will be continued work to really solidify this. However, we've already seen a much more stable situation.

We've also made sure that the system is much less tolerant of bad data. This might mean the game refuses to load a save or fails to run properly without splitting out errors. Please do let us know when this happens and send us the saves, as we can use these saves to find and fix those issues. In many cases, we can fix the issues within days and post the updates to Beta, rolling them into main on the next weeks update.

Your support makes this possible

The major refactor has been a huge milestone for us and we think you can already see the tremendous success. Your support through bug reporting, suggestions, and direct involvement with our team on discord makes a tremendous difference.

If you like the progress we have made, please consider taking a moment to leave a positive review. This makes a great deal of difference to the project. We have worked hard on this project now for five years, and we feel confident the game is substantially improved from when we started. Many projects steer clear of the hard tasks, and we are proud to have taken them on.

Additionally, you can support us by purchasing the DLC we made to allow those whole like the game to support us, and in return get something a little fun to continue to use in the game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2089290/Stationeers_Human_Cosmetics_Pack/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1038400/Stationeers_Zrilian_Species_Pack/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1038500/Stationeers_HEM_Droid_Species_Pack/

Changelog v0.2.3499.17067