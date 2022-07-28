Builder Simulator Update 1.1 – It’s Pooltastic, but a little Swampy!

Sup, fellow Builders!

We are very happy to announce that Pooltastic Update is LIVE!

Now it’s time to say some words to you, guys!

It was a rough time since the release, but now, it’s time to show you our gratitude! We want to thank you for all your support. Without you, Builder Simulator wouldn’t be at the current stage. It’s really important to us that you care, and engage. That’s why, we’ve gathered all of your feedback, and comments, and put them into motion. Day, after day, we’ve tried our best, to showcase you something new, and the fruit of our hard work is this Pooltastic Update! Feel the freshness of the news along with a specially created trailer! Without further ado…

Let’s jump into the pool!

Within this update, you will find a fresh-new Progress Bar. Now you’ll know exactly where you are, and how much work is left to be done. The next one is the ability to replace doors and windows. You’ll also be able to select sills and have the possibility of replacing them at any time. We saw your questions, so now we can answer – the pools are waiting for you to place them, as you wish! If this isn’t enough, There's a brand-new Swamp level awaiting to see your dream houses rising up. Let the showcase begin!

Progress bar

There is no more satisfying thing than seeing the progress of your work! While building our cozy place, we always think of the final results. The process is just a way to reach the goal. Check this new feature, and let us know in the comments section, what you think of it.





Windows and sills

Windows are the eyes to the world of any home, so you should make sure that they're the best possible showcase of your home. From now on, you’ll have this opportunity, thanks to our selection system. Create your dream home with a beautiful exterior eye.

What would windows be without the sills! That's why we won't leave them completely bare! We've added an option to change them as well. So feel free to adjust them to your style, as you can see below. Also, we're constantly waiting for your feedback, so let us know in the comment section below what you think about such a mechanic?



PS: the same mechanic goes with replacing your doors

Pools

You don't have to think about going to the pool anymore, because the pool has just come to you! Your own villa with a wet spot and even a pink flamingo is something that is a dream of many people, and you get it now and here, in an update named after this feature! Prepare your swimsuit and jump into the whirlpool of ideas!

New Location

Wanna feel like playing Days Gone? This location gives us the same vibe! Encircle yourself in the autumn atmosphere, right now. With a new wetland and swamps-inspired biome coming in this update, you'll be thrown into the swampy climate of Louisiana. Decorate your home and create something that perfectly fits this boggy place! Don’t wait and grab your tools, because it’s hard terrain to perform.







New pieces of furniture

However, it's still summer, so let's not jump into such humid places yet. Let's feel that sunny delight by choosing brand-new furnishings for your homes. Inspired by a pool setting, these items will enhance your cozy spots!









That would be it for today’s Pooltastic update. We hope that you’ve enjoyed the showcase and are as excited as we are! We look forward to hearing from you in the comments section below, so throw your feedback at us, anytime!

Last but not least, the Builder Simulator is currently on sale, so if you still didn't manage to grab yourself a copy, now it's the time. With 20% off, you'll be able to build your dream house from scratch, so don't hesitate, and check it out now!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26521/Builder_Flipper/

Also, don’t forget to check our social media and discord channel to stay up-to-date with the updates.

Meanwhile, have a fantastic building time!

~Live Motion Games team