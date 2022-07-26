v0.23.3 - Mine it yourself

Some time has passed since the last update, sorry for that ːsteamsadː
This update brings changes to the early game & addresses the game feeling slow.
Changes:
- Mining laser replaces mining dock as an early game source of minerals
- Mining dock is now unlockable via the tech tree
- Speed up of the game - unit movement x2.5, production time shortened by x4
- Quest line about mining laser
- Fixed UI elements scalling
- Prevent game breaking due to undocking when a trade occurs
