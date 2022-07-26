 Skip to content

Space Architect update for 26 July 2022

v0.23.3 - Mine it yourself

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some time has passed since the last update, sorry for that ːsteamsadː
This update brings changes to the early game & addresses the game feeling slow.

Changes:

  • Mining laser replaces mining dock as an early game source of minerals
  • Mining dock is now unlockable via the tech tree
  • Speed up of the game - unit movement x2.5, production time shortened by x4
  • Quest line about mining laser
  • Fixed UI elements scalling
  • Prevent game breaking due to undocking when a trade occurs

