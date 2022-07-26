 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Meeple Station update for 26 July 2022

Update notes for 1.0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 9191836 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've fixed some minor bugs and the final cutscene and credits should now be working for all users. Thank you to everyone who took the time to join our discord and report those pesky bugs!

Changed files in this update

Meeple Station WINDOWS Depot 900011
  • Loading history…
Meeple Station MAC Depot 900012
  • Loading history…
Meeple Station LINUX Depot 900013
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link