 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Isles of Yore update for 26 July 2022

Patch 0.6.1 - Performance

Share · View all patches · Build 9191798 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After resolving issues relating to performance by switching back to DirectX 11, we've decided to set DirectX 11 as the default graphics RHI for now. If this negatively impacts you, you can switch back to DX12 by following this guide here.

All changes:

  • Set default RHI to DX11 to fix performance issues.
  • Reduced various default graphics options like foliage density to be more conservative (you can still scale up as desired).
  • Added explanation about demanding graphics options in the help menu.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1360851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link