Patch 0.6.1 - Performance

After resolving issues relating to performance by switching back to DirectX 11, we've decided to set DirectX 11 as the default graphics RHI for now. If this negatively impacts you, you can switch back to DX12 by following this guide here.
All changes:
- Set default RHI to DX11 to fix performance issues.
- Reduced various default graphics options like foliage density to be more conservative (you can still scale up as desired).
- Added explanation about demanding graphics options in the help menu.
Changed files in this update