 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Solace Crafting update for 26 July 2022

Now live v 0.8.1.16

Share · View all patches · Build 9191640 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Two-handed weapons are now live!

Along with that the achievements list has grown and a lot of the not yet "plugged in" achievements have been finished and should be working as intended.

I've also added 15 new weapons (such as the katana above) and 2 new shields, most of which are purchasable from town crafters. Some of the may still need a little tweaking as to how they're held, and I will continue looking into things like that, and appreciate all feedback reports, not matter how small they may seem.

Condensed live patch notes:
v 0.8.1.16 2022.07.26

  • Plugged in most of the remaining achievements
  • Added a customizable key binding for opening the player list
  • Revamped potion calculations to work better with new stats systems
  • Increased most potion durations from 5min to 10min
  • Reduced level difference penalties for potions and enchants
  • Reduced maximum level difference penalty for potions and enchants from 0% to 20%
  • Added 15 weapons and 2 shields
  • Added two-handed melee weapons and animations
  • Added dual wielding
  • Changed starting professions to award you 2 free points rather than pre-spending them

Full beta patch notes:
v 0.8.1.13 2022.07.22

  • Added 15 weapons and 2 shields
  • Added two-handed melee weapons and animations
    v 0.8.1.14 2022.07.25
  • Fixed a bug during loading preventing beta gameplay for some players
    v 0.8.1.15 2022.07.25
  • Added a customizable key binding for opening the player list
  • Revamped potion calculations to work better with new stats systems
  • Increased most potion durations from 5min to 10min
  • Reduced level difference penalties for potions and enchants
  • Reduced maximum level difference penalty for potions and enchants from 0% to 20%
    v 0.8.1.16 2022.07.26
  • Plugged in most of the remaining achievements
  • Finished some unfinished functionality of the achievement interface
  • Fixed some achievement interface bugs

You may need to restart Steam for the update to begin.

Join us in Discord!

Interested in supporting development of Solace Crafting?
Please consider becoming a patron via Patreon!

[url="https://bitbucket.org/Malkere/solace-crafting-bug-tracker/"]Check out the bug / suggestion tracker[/url]

Changed files in this update

Solace Crafting x64 Depot 670262
  • Loading history…
Solace Crafting Linux Depot 670263
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link