Now live v 0.8.1.16

Two-handed weapons are now live!

Along with that the achievements list has grown and a lot of the not yet "plugged in" achievements have been finished and should be working as intended.

I've also added 15 new weapons (such as the katana above) and 2 new shields, most of which are purchasable from town crafters. Some of the may still need a little tweaking as to how they're held, and I will continue looking into things like that, and appreciate all feedback reports, not matter how small they may seem.

Condensed live patch notes:

v 0.8.1.16 2022.07.26

Plugged in most of the remaining achievements

Added a customizable key binding for opening the player list

Revamped potion calculations to work better with new stats systems

Increased most potion durations from 5min to 10min

Reduced level difference penalties for potions and enchants

Reduced maximum level difference penalty for potions and enchants from 0% to 20%

Added 15 weapons and 2 shields

Added two-handed melee weapons and animations

Added dual wielding

Changed starting professions to award you 2 free points rather than pre-spending them

Full beta patch notes:

v 0.8.1.13 2022.07.22

Added 15 weapons and 2 shields

Added two-handed melee weapons and animations

v 0.8.1.14 2022.07.25

v 0.8.1.14 2022.07.25 Fixed a bug during loading preventing beta gameplay for some players

v 0.8.1.15 2022.07.25

v 0.8.1.15 2022.07.25 Added a customizable key binding for opening the player list

Revamped potion calculations to work better with new stats systems

Increased most potion durations from 5min to 10min

Reduced level difference penalties for potions and enchants

Reduced maximum level difference penalty for potions and enchants from 0% to 20%

v 0.8.1.16 2022.07.26

v 0.8.1.16 2022.07.26 Plugged in most of the remaining achievements

Finished some unfinished functionality of the achievement interface

Fixed some achievement interface bugs

You may need to restart Steam for the update to begin.

Join us in Discord!

Interested in supporting development of Solace Crafting?

Please consider becoming a patron via Patreon!

[url="https://bitbucket.org/Malkere/solace-crafting-bug-tracker/"]Check out the bug / suggestion tracker[/url]