Now live v 0.8.1.16

Two-handed weapons are now live!
Along with that the achievements list has grown and a lot of the not yet "plugged in" achievements have been finished and should be working as intended.
I've also added 15 new weapons (such as the katana above) and 2 new shields, most of which are purchasable from town crafters. Some of the may still need a little tweaking as to how they're held, and I will continue looking into things like that, and appreciate all feedback reports, not matter how small they may seem.
Condensed live patch notes:
v 0.8.1.16 2022.07.26
- Plugged in most of the remaining achievements
- Added a customizable key binding for opening the player list
- Revamped potion calculations to work better with new stats systems
- Increased most potion durations from 5min to 10min
- Reduced level difference penalties for potions and enchants
- Reduced maximum level difference penalty for potions and enchants from 0% to 20%
- Added 15 weapons and 2 shields
- Added two-handed melee weapons and animations
- Added dual wielding
- Changed starting professions to award you 2 free points rather than pre-spending them
Full beta patch notes:
v 0.8.1.13 2022.07.22
- Added 15 weapons and 2 shields
- Added two-handed melee weapons and animations
v 0.8.1.14 2022.07.25
- Fixed a bug during loading preventing beta gameplay for some players
v 0.8.1.15 2022.07.25
- Added a customizable key binding for opening the player list
- Revamped potion calculations to work better with new stats systems
- Increased most potion durations from 5min to 10min
- Reduced level difference penalties for potions and enchants
- Reduced maximum level difference penalty for potions and enchants from 0% to 20%
v 0.8.1.16 2022.07.26
- Plugged in most of the remaining achievements
- Finished some unfinished functionality of the achievement interface
- Fixed some achievement interface bugs
