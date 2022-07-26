 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Corridor: On Behalf Of The Dead update for 26 July 2022

Release build v 1.16 26/07/2022 - Quality improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9191600 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release build v 1.16 26/07/2022 - Quality improvements for UI and fixes for incorrect story items.

A huge shoutout to the community for helping us with this. We could have done it without you!

  • Team DD

Changed files in this update

The Corridor: On Behalf Of The Dead Depot Depot 340842
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link