Toribash 5.55 - 26/07/22 Hotfix

This build fixes some of the bugs and graphical glitches introduced with Toribash 5.55 release.
Changes in this build:
- Battle Pass button is now visible to players starting at Yellow belt instead of Green belt
- Season 8 ranking menu is now available to players starting at Green belt instead of Blue belt
- Tweaked private message viewer for a more clear separation between message title / sender info and message body
- Fixed a bug that could potentially break the Quests menu
- Fixed a bug that was preventing Community Replays tab from opening
- Fixed a bug that was breaking main menu after post-registration tutorial completion on first game launch
Changed files in this update