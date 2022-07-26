 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Toribash update for 26 July 2022

Toribash 5.55 - 26/07/22 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9191527 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This build fixes some of the bugs and graphical glitches introduced with Toribash 5.55 release.

Changes in this build:

  • Battle Pass button is now visible to players starting at Yellow belt instead of Green belt
  • Season 8 ranking menu is now available to players starting at Green belt instead of Blue belt
  • Tweaked private message viewer for a more clear separation between message title / sender info and message body
  • Fixed a bug that could potentially break the Quests menu
  • Fixed a bug that was preventing Community Replays tab from opening
  • Fixed a bug that was breaking main menu after post-registration tutorial completion on first game launch

Changed files in this update

Universal Depot 248571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link