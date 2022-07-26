Early Access Release v.018

This update focuses on bug fixes, feedback and further tightening up the gameplay as we work on both the PC and the XSX. Please continue to feedback to help us to refine and improve.

Here are the patch notes for Release v.018:

Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front are changes/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the steam forum.

Bug Fixes:

🌊 Fixed "time in tube" scoring twice on scoreboard

Fixed rash shirt clipping on AI competitors

Fixed head size slider in the Character Creator

Fixed stamina not regenerating after fast paddling

Removed "vfx sprayyyy" message when performing pocket take-off

Fixed AI occasionally getting stuck calling PWC in Tokyo

Additions/Alterations:

🌊 Continuing to improve AI and general score calibration for Tour mode. On-going testing and tweaks

🌊 Player can now exit pump by stalling or performing a tube trick

Health stat tweak: Reduce Doctors stat from 100% to 65%, increase Physio and Massage stats

Options re-structure: The configurations set in the options menu is now saved to the individual save file as opposed to saving across the entire game.

Currently working on: