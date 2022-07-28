Full Release Update | Hotfix #17 | V 1.2.8242.16673

Survivors!

We just released a new hotfix that contains several minor fixes and localization updates. Thank you for your continued support, and please keep reporting possible bugs or issues you might encounter!

Important Notes

We recently tried to simplify the bug reporting process. Instead of writing a mail, you can now submit a bug using this form.









Localization: Fixed some missing or wrongful localization in Korean.

System: Removed some unneeded log entries for better performance.



Your Teams from Gentlymad & Assemble | 1.2.8242.16673