Update 0.7: Grass and Foliage

Greetings Elegosians
Ooooooh things are looking even prettier on the island. One of the main visual changes has been our first past on terrain grass and foliage across the whole island. Grass, wildflowers, bushes, cliffside vegetation, there is a little bit of something nearly everywhere now. Super optimised shaders have allowed us to be pretty free spirited with it and as time goes on we can adjust density to make sure these things stay unobtrusive.
We have continued our set dressing of the main areas, this time the rooftops in the village look alot more lived in as well as scaffolding around the crumbling houses.
So here is the full list of what’s new and changed in Elegos.
Improvements
Modding
- Language modding has been expanded to a more well formed object that supports UI strings (as before), more metadata and dialogue in the future
- Wiki updated with a more organised materials page, more images and new languages object
- Added some more logging lines for when JSON can’t be correctly deserialized
Audio
- Updated the audio mixer to have a less jarring duck of the non-environmental sounds when dialogue plays
- Added new creak sounds to Wooden Bridges
World
- Added Danger Sign prop near Garden cliff edge
- Moved statue pieces around on boat to allow for better player freedom of movement
- Realigned top of pier steps to fit new terrain better
- Crouching section added back in situ to Smuggler's Route Overhang
- Various assets missing colliders have now been updated.
- New bush variations added and scattered
- Main Village Rooftops set dressing
- Dilapidated houses set dressing
- Terrain details and cliff foliage first pass
Visual
- Terrain painted around Smuggler's Route Overhang and Tunnel to help blend better.
- Smuggler's Route Tunnel repainted with new Vertex Blend Shader
Optimizations
- Generated LODs and replaced old floor pieces on Smuggler's Route Overhang section
- Generated LODs and created new colliders for Wooden Rope Bridge assets
- Player boat mesh optimised from the top down
Bugfixes
- https://trello.com/c/dw6BkTus/105-v050-collider-needs-changing-for-staircase-balcony
- https://trello.com/c/gteFDXJr/342-v060-the-ship-appears-to-be-sinking
- https://trello.com/c/QWI2LfDD/353-v060-chains-holding-the-street-lights-are-missing
- Collider added to statue in middle of pier
- https://trello.com/c/1IWiqFfA/110-v040-floating-window
- https://trello.com/c/K9Vtp7o0/337-v060-collider-issue-inside-of-temple
We hope you enjoy all of the fixes and improvements listed above.
As always, please report any persisting or new issues through the in-game feedback tool (press F1) or join us in our Discord server and talk to us directly!
