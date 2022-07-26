Update 0.7: Grass and Foliage

Greetings Elegosians

Ooooooh things are looking even prettier on the island. One of the main visual changes has been our first past on terrain grass and foliage across the whole island. Grass, wildflowers, bushes, cliffside vegetation, there is a little bit of something nearly everywhere now. Super optimised shaders have allowed us to be pretty free spirited with it and as time goes on we can adjust density to make sure these things stay unobtrusive.

We have continued our set dressing of the main areas, this time the rooftops in the village look alot more lived in as well as scaffolding around the crumbling houses.





So here is the full list of what’s new and changed in Elegos.

Improvements

Modding

Language modding has been expanded to a more well formed object that supports UI strings (as before), more metadata and dialogue in the future

Wiki updated with a more organised materials page, more images and new languages object

Added some more logging lines for when JSON can’t be correctly deserialized

Audio

Updated the audio mixer to have a less jarring duck of the non-environmental sounds when dialogue plays

Added new creak sounds to Wooden Bridges

World

Added Danger Sign prop near Garden cliff edge

Moved statue pieces around on boat to allow for better player freedom of movement

Realigned top of pier steps to fit new terrain better

Crouching section added back in situ to Smuggler's Route Overhang

Various assets missing colliders have now been updated.

New bush variations added and scattered

Main Village Rooftops set dressing

Dilapidated houses set dressing

Terrain details and cliff foliage first pass

Visual

Terrain painted around Smuggler's Route Overhang and Tunnel to help blend better.

Smuggler's Route Tunnel repainted with new Vertex Blend Shader

Optimizations

Generated LODs and replaced old floor pieces on Smuggler's Route Overhang section

Generated LODs and created new colliders for Wooden Rope Bridge assets

Player boat mesh optimised from the top down

Bugfixes

https://trello.com/c/dw6BkTus/105-v050-collider-needs-changing-for-staircase-balcony

https://trello.com/c/gteFDXJr/342-v060-the-ship-appears-to-be-sinking

https://trello.com/c/QWI2LfDD/353-v060-chains-holding-the-street-lights-are-missing

Collider added to statue in middle of pier

https://trello.com/c/1IWiqFfA/110-v040-floating-window

https://trello.com/c/K9Vtp7o0/337-v060-collider-issue-inside-of-temple

We hope you enjoy all of the fixes and improvements listed above.

As always, please report any persisting or new issues through the in-game feedback tool (press F1) or join us in our Discord server and talk to us directly!