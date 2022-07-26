"Bug Squash" – Update 1.1

Thank you all so much for playing the game and for the amazing feedback so far! <3
This first update squashes some bugs and adds some quality of life improvements.
ADDED
- Set parts now have a little number on the icon for clarity
- The Steam version now checks for previously unlocked achievements at startup
- In exit levels, a little warning icon appears on your character before you run out of turns
- In grid overload levels, a little warning icon is displayed if you're standing on a lightning tile
CHANGED
- The lightning animation is now 33% faster overall
- The enemy spawn animation in survival levels is now 50% faster
- Counter attacks can no longer be countered (which also makes the Schrödinger's sprite bug much more rare)
FIXED
- FastBoot now properly calculates cycle bonus
- Salvaging or archiving a part now properly removes the script from your loadout
- The Elusive achievement no longer always unlocks upon beating level 25
- The level info below the progress bar now fully disappears on mobile devices with cutouts
- The ladder can now be scrolled on mobile devices
- Augmenting a variable now respects the cap exactly
- The effective health in the gear summary now updates properly
