Blacken Slash update for 26 July 2022

"Bug Squash" – Update 1.1

Update 1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you all so much for playing the game and for the amazing feedback so far! <3

This first update squashes some bugs and adds some quality of life improvements.

ADDED

  • Set parts now have a little number on the icon for clarity
  • The Steam version now checks for previously unlocked achievements at startup
  • In exit levels, a little warning icon appears on your character before you run out of turns
  • In grid overload levels, a little warning icon is displayed if you're standing on a lightning tile

CHANGED

  • The lightning animation is now 33% faster overall
  • The enemy spawn animation in survival levels is now 50% faster
  • Counter attacks can no longer be countered (which also makes the Schrödinger's sprite bug much more rare)

FIXED

  • FastBoot now properly calculates cycle bonus
  • Salvaging or archiving a part now properly removes the script from your loadout
  • The Elusive achievement no longer always unlocks upon beating level 25
  • The level info below the progress bar now fully disappears on mobile devices with cutouts
  • The ladder can now be scrolled on mobile devices
  • Augmenting a variable now respects the cap exactly
  • The effective health in the gear summary now updates properly

