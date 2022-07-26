"Bug Squash" – Update 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9191368 · Last edited 26 July 2022 – 10:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Thank you all so much for playing the game and for the amazing feedback so far! <3

This first update squashes some bugs and adds some quality of life improvements.

ADDED

Set parts now have a little number on the icon for clarity

The Steam version now checks for previously unlocked achievements at startup

In exit levels, a little warning icon appears on your character before you run out of turns

In grid overload levels, a little warning icon is displayed if you're standing on a lightning tile

CHANGED

The lightning animation is now 33% faster overall

The enemy spawn animation in survival levels is now 50% faster

Counter attacks can no longer be countered (which also makes the Schrödinger's sprite bug much more rare)

FIXED