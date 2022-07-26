 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Collector update for 26 July 2022

Stage 2 update

Share · View all patches · Build 9191364 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The contents added (changed) in this update are as follows:

-Added a backpack system, which allows players to put some props in their pockets instead of holding them in their hands. Use the I key to open the backpack, which can be tested in the tutorial level

-UI minor changes, which have become clearer

-Added two diffuse modes for the flashlight

-Set minor changes, added customization of ray tracing and more subtle adjustments to adapt to more hardware, And the settings will be saved, which does not need to be changed every time

-RainyNight level AI small repair, reducing the move bugs

.........

Changed files in this update

Depot 1807662
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link