Brought level count to 100 with the addition of 10 Brown Levels. It's listed as Brown in section select or after level 90.

Green 2 and White 2 changed to Pink and Orange.

Green 2 and White 2 Achievement icon and name change.

Added in 12 more Achievements to bring the total count to 26.