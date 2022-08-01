Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem Update 1.04 is Live!

Hi, folks! if you see this message, that means... Yeah, another cool update!

This update delivers a bunch of improvements and bug fixes, as well as gameplay and visual tweaks based on community and testers' feedback. Siberian Mayhem once again becomes a little bit cooler and a lot more serious!

Full changelog

What's New:

New shotgun destructions for beheaded soldiers and male gnaars.

New Perun crossbow destructions for all enemies.

Updated cannon destructions for some enemies.

Players will now automatically start climbing ladders when approaching them, instead of having to press the 'Use' button. Also, added ladder climbing sounds. Wait, do we hear the sound of the modern age?

Various tweaks and changes in all cutscenes, updated animations and scenes. Also, added ultra-wide screen format support.

Gameplay fixes:

Fixed a bug which would sometimes cause Looter Shooter to drop an infinite amount of items.

Pipe puzzles on “Siberiade” now respond to more controller buttons.

Fixed a bug where bosses would not receive killing blow damage from a piercing projectile (like cannonballs).

Fixed a bug where the player could not use H.E.A.R.T. gadget if killed during melee animation.

Fixed a bug where a weapon on the third-person player model would sometimes not be drawn out after exiting a vehicle (making the player shoot rockets out of their feet).

Fixed a bug where hidden items would not unhide after loading a savegame. “Roadside Picnic” and “Crime and Punishment” will now always have that extra Auto Shotgun ammo if you picked this secret weapon up.

If the player uses “Toggle Sprint” and presses the “Toggle Sprint” button before starting to run forward and does not release the button until starting to run forward, the sprint will still toggle on. Yes, this sentence fries my brain a little every time I read it.

Fixed a certain spot in “Monkey Canyon” where most of the enemies could not reach the player.

Fixed a bug on “Kleer Fortress” where the difficulty would not reset to Normal after restarting the level, resulting in harder challenge on subsequent attempts. We are very sorry for that!

No more distracting fight music in “Roadside Picnic” dig site cave.

Visual fixes:

Fixed an issue with additional rockets on the rocket launcher sometimes not appearing when using the Multirocket attachment.

Armor is now displayed on HUD when riding a vehicle in which the player is invulnerable.

When picking a ride health item (e.g. repair kit for the Tank), the added health is now displayed in percentages.

Reduced performance impact from Metal Snake destruction effects.

Added glowing parts to the Legionnaire shield.

Other fixes:

Fixed various bugs with customizing controller buttons layout.

Updated Shrek’s toilet. No kidding.

Modding