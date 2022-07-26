Scheduled Server Maintenance: 07.26.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9191027 · Last edited 26 July 2022 – 08:39:08 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on July 26, 2022.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:

7/26 23:00 - 7/27 01:00 PDT

Maintenance Details:

Tournament System Stabilization

[SNS] Ox Queen Spotlight Share Event reward distribution

============================================

Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance

Thank you for your patience and understanding