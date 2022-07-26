Scheduled Server Maintenance: 07.26.2022

Greetings Ballers,
We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on July 26, 2022.
Please check the details below:
============================================
Maintenance Duration:
7/26 23:00 - 7/27 01:00 PDT
Maintenance Details:
- Tournament System Stabilization
- [SNS] Ox Queen Spotlight Share Event reward distribution
============================================
Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance
Thank you for your patience and understanding
- 3on3 Freestyle Team
