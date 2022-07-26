ENGAGE v2.3.1

Fixed
Content Editor
o Fixed access to the file browser that’s used to select a replacement audio file for recordings.
o Fixed an issue that prevented the addition or removal of objects from the timeline until users restarted the ENGAGE app.
o Restored the ability to use the same recording file multiple times on the timeline.
o Restored use of shortest path when interpolating between rotation angles.
Recordings
o Corrected the walk animation of avatars in recordings when the scale of the recording is changed.
Content
o Fixed an issue where objects disappeared when content was ejected.
o Fixed an issue where animated objects rotated in the wrong direction.
Media
o Removed video playback on the Mars rover because it caused issues with any subsequent videos viewed in that Session.
