ENGAGE update for 26 July 2022

ENGAGE v2.3.1

Build 9191025 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

Content Editor

o Fixed access to the file browser that’s used to select a replacement audio file for recordings.
o Fixed an issue that prevented the addition or removal of objects from the timeline until users restarted the ENGAGE app.
o Restored the ability to use the same recording file multiple times on the timeline.
o Restored use of shortest path when interpolating between rotation angles.

Recordings

o Corrected the walk animation of avatars in recordings when the scale of the recording is changed.

Content

o Fixed an issue where objects disappeared when content was ejected.
o Fixed an issue where animated objects rotated in the wrong direction.

Media

o Removed video playback on the Mars rover because it caused issues with any subsequent videos viewed in that Session.

