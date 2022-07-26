There's a new option in the settings that toggles framerate locking, allowing for higher framerates on more powerful machines. Framerates lower than the (previously) expected 60 will no longer slow down gameplay.
Minecart Madness update for 26 July 2022
Unlocked Framerate Mode Now Available
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update