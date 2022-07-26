 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Minecart Madness update for 26 July 2022

Unlocked Framerate Mode Now Available

Share · View all patches · Build 9190861 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There's a new option in the settings that toggles framerate locking, allowing for higher framerates on more powerful machines. Framerates lower than the (previously) expected 60 will no longer slow down gameplay.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1876751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link