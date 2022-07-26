Patch 7/25/22

Hey all! Got a fresh new patch here for ya.

Here's what this one contains:

Passing made easier / smoother - Some feedback was given by a few players that they were having fun with the game but found passing too hard. I improved this by removing the requirement to flick your wrist to activate the passing motion control (now that only applies to shooting). Also, left hand mode works with left hand passing (as it should have before). As always, these motion controls will continue to need fine-tuning to fit everyone's preference, so keep the feedback coming. [ Thanks for feedback from Degrassi Community School, toe !]

Fixed issue with shot motion being interpretted as high pass - I added some more fixes to make it so shots do not get interpreted as an overhead pass, which I added when I was probably overthinking things. Now generally when you do a shooting motion above your head, it's motion activated as a shot. [ Thanks for feedback from SixerEagle ]

Snap turning now works on the index control stick - Snap turning wasn't working on the control stick even though smooth turning was. Now this should be working. I'd like to add more menu options to customize here soon, but for now I applied this fix to get it out. [ Thanks for feedback from Ntruder (your details really helped me with this one) and toe ! ]

Vignette safe mode added - To continually make this game feel better, I added an early feature of a vignette safe mode. This creates a dynamic vignette effect when jumping or smooth turning. When turning on Safe Mode, the Vignette mode turns on automatically, but it can be turned on by itself. I want to add a customizable intensity value soon, but just wanted to get this out there early. Hope this helps those who get VR sickness! [ Thanks for feedback from Ranged_Archer of annhilation ! ]

Other Changes - I kinda just added a few other things as I went. I noticed that after fouls, a message showed on the board that you "picked up an ice orb", so instead now I added more clarity that you fouled and are penalized. I also lowered the passing intensity a bit and the motion threshold for detecting a shot/pass a bit.

Also, I noticed all the great feature ideas in the discussion section, I love all of that, give me more! I'd really like to do many of those. More to come soon, thanks all, don't forget to leave a review if you haven't yet!