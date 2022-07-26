 Skip to content

Realm Of Cubes update for 26 July 2022

7/26/22 Sky Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-New time of day attached to minimap
-New skybox that changes from day to night
-New fog and view distance
-New fog density slider in options
-Something hidden

