-New time of day attached to minimap
-New skybox that changes from day to night
-New fog and view distance
-New fog density slider in options
-Something hidden
Realm Of Cubes update for 26 July 2022
7/26/22 Sky Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update